Ever since Amazon came out with the Echo in 2014, the market for smart speakers has exploded into something that Google, Apple, and countless other companies are trying to dip their toes into. According to a new job listing, one of the next smart speakers could come from none other than Spotify.

A new job listing was recently added to Spotify's website for an "Operations Manager – Hardware Product." Under the title for this position, it says "Spotify is on its way to creating its first physical products and setting up an operational organization for manufacturing, supply chain, sales & marketing."

Could a Spotify speaker stand against the Google Home and Apple HomePod?

The Operations Manager will be in charge of Spotify's distribution, supply, logistics, etc., and the streaming service notes that this person will also "contribute in the creation of innovative Spotify experiences via connected hardware." In addition to this, Spotify has other listings for a Senior Project Manager: Hardware Production and a Project Manager: Hardware Production & Engineering.

Although the job listing doesn't directly mention that Spotify is working on a smart speaker, this seems like the first logical step for the company if it wants to dive into the world of hardware. A Spotify-made speaker could be tremendously successful considering the service's 70 million+ subscribers, but it'll be interesting to see how the company approaches this market.

Will Spotify create its own smart assistant or use something like the Google Assistant? Will you be able to listen to any music service you want or just Spotify? There are a lot of questions that remain unanswered, but we'll be keeping an eye out to see what comes of this over the following months.

Assuming we do get a smart speaker from Spotify, what features would it need to have for you to consider buying it?

