Google's looking for a "touch sensor hardware engineer."

Google's Home series already has a little something for everybody, ranging from the insta-buy Home Mini all the way up to the audiophile's dream that is the Home Max. Google's been catching up quite well to Amazon's Echo hardware, but one thing that's still noticeably missing is a Google Home speaker with a display. Thankfully, we're not one step closer to the day when we finally get this.

First spotted by Variety, Google's posted a job listing on LinkedIn with the title of "Touch Sensor Hardware Engineer, Google Home." Furthermore, part of the job description reads as follows:

In this role, you'll work on the next generation of Google Hardware to enable the best mutli-touch user experience. You will lead the touch module development and integration for Google Hardware from concept to mass production.

In other words, we've got confirmation from the horse's mouth that a Google Home with a display is in the works.

No real details about what to expect from this new Google Home are provided in the job listing, but according to some details that were discovered in the Google app back in October, the display-touting Home will come equipped with a web browser, access to YouTube (something that's being removed again from the Echo Show), a Google Maps app, and a ton more.

Our guess is that we'll see this new Google Home unveiled around October in 2018, and we can't wait to learn more about it.