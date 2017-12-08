Google's looking for a "touch sensor hardware engineer."
Google's Home series already has a little something for everybody, ranging from the insta-buy Home Mini all the way up to the audiophile's dream that is the Home Max. Google's been catching up quite well to Amazon's Echo hardware, but one thing that's still noticeably missing is a Google Home speaker with a display. Thankfully, we're not one step closer to the day when we finally get this.
First spotted by Variety, Google's posted a job listing on LinkedIn with the title of "Touch Sensor Hardware Engineer, Google Home." Furthermore, part of the job description reads as follows:
In this role, you'll work on the next generation of Google Hardware to enable the best mutli-touch user experience. You will lead the touch module development and integration for Google Hardware from concept to mass production.
In other words, we've got confirmation from the horse's mouth that a Google Home with a display is in the works.
No real details about what to expect from this new Google Home are provided in the job listing, but according to some details that were discovered in the Google app back in October, the display-touting Home will come equipped with a web browser, access to YouTube (something that's being removed again from the Echo Show), a Google Maps app, and a ton more.
Our guess is that we'll see this new Google Home unveiled around October in 2018, and we can't wait to learn more about it.
I get why Amazon wanted a display but what advantage is it for Google to have one? Are they just making one bc Amazon has one? I mean I can only think of a few instances where a display on a Google home would be helpful and all of them are in the kitchen
I'm calling it right now, its going to be called the "Google Home View". I guarantee it.
Well, to be fair, this doesn't say anything about a screen. It could well be them reinventing touch for their current lineup. Imagine, second gen Home with multitouch instead of buttons (perceived uglier than touch) and with commands, like swipe for volume, three fingers to mute.
But yeah, Amazon made one, so they are likely to follow.
What happened to the visual responses on Chromecast that Google announced for the Google Assistant/Home at I/O this year?