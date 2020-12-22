Jen, Carli, and Rebecca devote this episode to Cyberpunk 2077, starting with a look at the meta issues surrounding development and performance of the game. But then they dig into the gameplay itself and there's a whole lot to say. Keanu Reeves is glorious, and there sure are a lot of dildos just laying around. So unsanitary!
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- Cyberpunk 2077 PC review: Joining industry legend as a contender for best game ever made | Windows Central
- Cyberpunk 2077 for PS5 review: All set dressing, little substance | Android Central
- Cyberpunk 2077 releases 1.04 hotfix update, also brings bug fixes and improvements to Xbox Series X|S, Stadia | Windows Central
- Cyberpunk 2077 has 'large' updates slated for January and February | Windows Central
- With Cyberpunk 2077's review restrictions, CD PROJEKT RED played the system | Windows Central
- Cyberpunk 2077 to fix the amount of dildos spawning in future update | Windows Central
- CD Projekt Red is telling PlayStation owners to wait for Cyberpunk 2077 refunds | Android Central
Review: Cyberpunk 2077 on Stadia is so good you'll forget you're streaming
Cyberpunk 2077 is a flawed but captivating open-world RPG rife with conflict and deranged beauty. And the Stadia version is so smooth and solid you'll totally forget you're actually streaming the game.
Do you have Android 11 on your unlocked Note 20?
At long last, Android 11/One UI 3.0 is rolling out to unlocked models of the Galaxy Note 20. Did you get the update yet?
Looking back on our 2020 predictions — how did we do?
We're finally reaching the end of this terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year. What better way to send it off than to review our predictions from the start of the year and see what we got right and wrong?
Make the perfect play with these PS4 sports games
Here are the best sports games that will give you all the competitive thrills when you can't play outside. Each game lets you imagine what sports of the future might look like and some even give you a workout at home. Play competitively or casually with friends.