We've got a lot of news and rumors in store for you this week! Next-gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 may not be arriving this year. Also, the gang cover everything you need to know about preordering Horizon Forbidden West, Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles may be coming to Nintendo Switch, and more.

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

LISTEN NOW:

LINKS:

