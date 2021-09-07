We've got a lot of news and rumors in store for you this week! Next-gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 may not be arriving this year. Also, the gang cover everything you need to know about preordering Horizon Forbidden West, Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles may be coming to Nintendo Switch, and more.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
- Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 next-gen versions may not arrive this year | Windows Central
- Horizon Forbidden West preorder guide: Every edition and what's in them on PS4 & PS5 | Android Central
- Report: Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles coming to the Nintendo Switch | iMore
- Game Boy games "likely" headed to Switch and Baldo makes us question the eShop | iMore
- GIVEAWAY: Win one of seven PowerA Nintendo Switch accessories! | iMore
