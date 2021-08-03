Jiggle Physics ArtSource: Jiggle Physics Art

There's more to say about the Activision Blizzard debacle, including a few rays of hope for change. The team also chat about a delay of Horizon Forbidden West to 2022, the painfulness of SSD expansion options for PS5, and loads more.

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

LISTEN NOW:

LINKS:

