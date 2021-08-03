There's more to say about the Activision Blizzard debacle, including a few rays of hope for change. The team also chat about a delay of Horizon Forbidden West to 2022, the painfulness of SSD expansion options for PS5, and loads more.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- Activision Blizzard employees walk out in protest of leadership's response to lawsuit. But they're hopeful. | Windows Central
- Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick calls initial response to lawsuit 'tone deaf' | Windows Central
- Nearly 500 Ubisoft employees sign letter standing with Activision Blizzard walkout | Windows Central
- Horizon Forbidden West for PS5 and PS4 is reportedly delayed to 2022 | Android Central
- Sony's PS5 SSD storage expansions suck, but only for now | Android Central
- PS5: SSD storage expansion guide | Android Central
Population: One Season 3 hands-on preview: Let's do the time warp again
Population: One Kingdom Age is the third season of the most popular VR battle royale game, and easily one of the most popular VR games of all time. It introduces a whole new kingdom section of the map, complete with castles, ruins, and a giant broadsword to wield.
These are the best Android phones you can buy right now
There are so many great Android phones to buy, so it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
Realme announces MagDart, an Apple MagSafe alternative for Android
Realme has announced a new magnetic wireless charging system called MagDart, alongside its first concept phone.
The best earbuds and headphones for students
Finding a good pair of headphones or earbuds isn't too hard nowadays, given the vast options available. You just have to know what to look for to make sure they fit your student lifestyle in the ways that count.