Rebecca, Jen, and Carli recount the most (and least) exciting announcements from this year's E3 and related events. What games are you looking forward to playing? Let us know!
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- Summer Game Fest at E3 2021: Everything announced | Windows Central
- Ubisoft Forward at E3 2021: Everything announced | Windows Central
- Xbox and Bethesda at E3 2021: Game reveals, trailers, and everything announced | Windows Central
- Xbox's Starfield: 'It's like Skyrim in space' says Bethesda's Todd Howard | Windows Central
- Future Games Show at E3 2021: Here's everything announced | Windows Central
- Capcom E3 2021 showcase: Everything announced | Windows Central
- Nintendo at E3 2021: Everything announced | iMore
- E3 2021 had some great game reveals, but the show itself was a big mess | Windows Central
- The best games of E3 2021 | Windows Central
