Jiggle Physics ArtSource: Jiggle Physics Art

Rebecca, Jen, and Carli recount the most (and least) exciting announcements from this year's E3 and related events. What games are you looking forward to playing? Let us know!

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

