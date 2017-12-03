As the end of the year gets closer day by day, bringing the holidays with the passage of time, it means that's 'tis the season for thinking of gift ideas. Whether you need something for the techie in your life, or you're looking for something to surprise your gamer friends, 2017 has had plenty of awesome new things to feast your eyes upon. From games to accessories to hardware, these are my favorite things of 2017.

Google Pixel 2

I'm generally not the kind of person who gets super excited when a shiny new phone hits the market. I enjoy them when I use them, but for me, a phone is a tool meant to help me do things, not something to admire on its own. Or, that was the case until I picked up my Pixel 2.

While plenty of features that the Pixel 2 offers are fantastic, it's that sweet, sweet, camera that made me fall in love. With twice the image stabilization my shaking hands no longer ruin photos with blur, and selfie portrait mode is probably my favorite thing that's shown up in 2017.

