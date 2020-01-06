What you need to know
- JBL has expanded its lineup of true wireless headphones with the new LIVE 300TWS and TUNE 220TWS.
- The TUNE 220TWS earbuds, which have been priced at just $100, come in multiple attractive color options and offer three hours of battery life on a single charge.
- JBL LIVE 300TWS is more expensive at $150 and has built-in Amazon Alexa and Goggle Assistant voice services.
JBL today announced the launch of two new true wireless earbuds: TUNE 220TWS and LIVE 300TWS. They aren't all-new products though, they have been on sale in some European markets since September last year.
Featuring a 12.5mm driver, the TUNE 220TWS promises "thumping JBL Pure Bass" sound. Thanks to a metallic finish and a variety of color options, the TUNE 220TWS could prove to be quite popular among younger buyers. In terms of battery life, the earbuds aren't very impressive, offering just three hours of music playback time on a single charge. The matching charging case can extend that by 16 hours.
The latest addition to JBL's LIVE series are a more premium offering with the company's TalkThru and Ambient Aware sound control technologies. They also come with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice services built-in and an IPX5 rating for water resistance. JBL claims the earbuds offer up to 6 hours of music listening time on a single charge, with the charging case providing an additional 14 hours. The earbuds support Type-C charging as well, which means just a 10-minute charge will give you around 1 hour of battery life.
JBL LIVE 300TWS will be going on sale in the US via JBL.com in Spring 2020 for $150 in Triple Black, Glacier White, Thunder Purple, and Petroleum Navy colors. The more affordable TUNE 220TWS will be available starting "early Spring 2020" for $100. They will be offered in Triple Black, Ocean Blue, Pure White, Sage Green, Dusty Pink, and Stone Gray metallic finishes.
