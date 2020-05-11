True wireless earbuds are the future, and that future is surprisingly affordable. Gone are the days of having to spend $200 and up for a reliable set of Bluetooth buds. With this deal on the JBL Free X true wireless earphones, you only need to spend $55. That's thanks to a one-day DealZone sale that is offering an instant savings of 63% compared to the earbuds' $150 MSRP. When not selling for their full retail price, these earbuds rarely drop below $100 so this is a significant savings no matter which way you look at it. The deal ends tonight or when sold out, though.

Wireless freedom JBL Free X True Wireless Earbuds These Bluetooth 4.2 earbuds feature 5.6mm dynamic drivers and provide up to four and a half hours of continuous playback, plus 20 additional hours of playtime from the charging case. They are also IPX5-rated for water-resistance. $54.95 $100.00 $45 off See at B&H

The JBL Free X offer 4.5 hours of playback per charge, and the compact carrying case can provide an additional 20 hours of usage time. One neat feature is the ability to fast-charge the earbuds — a 15-minute charge can provide the Free X earbuds with up to an hour of battery life. You can use one headphone at a time with auto-switching between mono and stereo modes and the built-in mics allow you to use them to make and take calls when connected to your phone.

The earbuds use Bluetooth 4.2 for a solid true wireless connection and are equipped with 5.6mm dynamic drivers for sound quality you'd expect from JBL audio gear. Your purchase includes several ear tip sizes so you can get a snug and secure fit, too. The earbuds are also IPX5-rated to ensure they don't get ruined while you work out or if you get caught in the rain.

If you're looking for a cheap true wireless earbuds deal, this JBL offer at B&H is hard to beat. B&H offers free 2-day shipping on today's purchase, and you can even earn back the tax you spend on this order with the B&H PayBoo credit card.