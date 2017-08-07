Our friends at Thrifter are back with a deal on the Jaybird X3 headphones
The Jaybird X3 wireless headphones are now on sale for $95. That price is $5 lower than the last deal, which saw them drop to $100 in early July. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the X3.
The X3 is the follow-up to the highly praised Jaybird X2 and has earned a few great reviews itself, like 4 stars from CNET. These headphones are designed to be as small and unobtrusive as possible so they don't get in the way while you run. They're also sweat-resistant and have access to the MySound app, which lets you customize the sound from each device.
Reader comments
I bought the X3 a couple of months ago (for full price). It's fantastic, and a great buy at $100.
I Love my X1, and X2s, but I'm not a fan of proprietary chargers on the X3
I hear you on the charger. I bought my X3's on the first sale, and lost the charging clip on day two. Fortunately the battery lasted me a whole week until the replacement arrived. The design means they only have to provide surface electrical contact for charging, saving a lot of internal space, but it can be a hassle if you lose the clip. And by the way, they do NOT sell the charging clip in stores that I could find, and the clip for the Freedom headset is similar but not compatible.
I just got these (X3) like 3 weeks ago!!!!!!
Is there a way to wear either of these without the ear hooks? The Missus would love a pair of quality Bluetooth earbuds, but can't stand the hooks. The Beats run off of a lightning cable to charge, which kinda stinks. I bought her a pair of the Under Armour by JBL, and they are way too quiet.
Yes you could. There are two ways to wear these.
Yes, the ear hooks or 'wings' are optional and I don't use them at all. You can also use them so the cable goes over the ear, which might be more secure depending on what she's doing when uses them.
So I tried out a few of these products recently, and ended up buying the Bose Soundsport Wireless Headphones for $150.00. They were the only ones that either got loud enough for me, or were able to block out enough external sound while I am at the gym, running on a treadmill, streaming DirecTV to my phone via Wi-Fi. Plus, the overall sound is quite impressive.
The x2 was better than these 2
There's a reason why the x2 even though is a year older than the x3 still is more expensive... You can't find the x2 for 100 anywhere
I remember I got my X2 for 54 bucks. They were on sale last year and I had a 75 dollar reward certificate. And they still are going strong as I only use them for the gym
I had the X1, whose battery stopped holding charge shortly after the warranty expired. Other than a discount code toward the purchase of a new pair, Jaybird couldn't do anything for me. Yes, I realize that Jaybird's responsibility ends after the warranty expires, but it's not unreasonable to expect a pair of $150 earbuds to last longer than a year. Needless to say, I ended up replacing them with a different brand.
I'm still debating between the X3 or the F5. I like the mini power bank aspect of the 5, but not the heavier module...
Ordered the 3x last night. Since neither one can be charged directly, I didn't see the benefit to the battery clip of the F5.
But the Freedoms when they went on promo last time but returned them and went back to my X2's.
No AptX no LDAC , keep it moving ,nothing to see here, need a review of TaoTronics Bluetooth headphones for $30, includes AptX
After having mine a month, I have to say that I'm pleased with the X3's. Sound almost idential to the very good hardwired HTC Active's, and more detailed than a couple of my on-ear cans. Only complaints are the charging clip which I had to replace, and the ocassional dropout when you first start playing. Not a big deal, but it never, ever, ever, ever, ever happens with a wired set ;)
I picked up the Freedom headphones earlier this year simply because of positive comments I saw regarding the fit (I apparently have a difficult ear to fit) and most of the in-ear earbuds I've tried have ended up hurting shortly after wearing them. These actually were very comfortable, much more than I expected! I don't use the ear-fins (or whatever they're called) and since I rarely use them for more than 90 minutes at a time, I don't use the modular battery pack, so that extra bit of weight hasn't been an issue. They might not block a lot of noise, but they do block some which is helpful. And unlike my wired earbuds/headphones (why are these called headphones?) The cord doesn't transmit a lot of "noise" while walking or working out. Overall I've been very pleased with them. I do wish they were a bit louder, but I guess it's a good thing they're not!
I have a pair of the X1 and they are awesome. I got them about 2.5 years ago. Starting to have problems with them so I grabbed a pair of the X3 from Best Buy on Friday. Complete garbage. I like setting them up so they go over the ear and hug tightly to my head. They were cutting out like crazy when I put them in my pocket or put my hand on the phone. I started reading online and there are multiple threads on the Jaybirds website describing this same issue. They said you have to have to wear them below the ear and have the clicker hanging down. The whole reason I like these is so they hug my head and I can run and workout at the gym and they stay out of the way. I returned them and will probably never buy another pair of Jaybirds again. Completely unacceptable for a pair of headphones that cost over $100.00.
