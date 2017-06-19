Jay-Z's 4:44 album will be available to stream exclusively on Tidal, and Sprint customers can get in on the action for free.
Jay-Z's upcoming album, titled 4:44, will be releasing on June 30 exclusively on Tidal, the Hi-Fi streaming service owned by the artist. With Sprint picking up a 33% stake in Tidal earlier this year, the album will also be available to the carrier's 45 million subscribers.
Sprint announced last month that it will roll out a free six-month Tidal subscription to its existing and new customers, giving them the ability to stream Jay-Z's upcoming album for free. From Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure:
Today is an exciting day to be a Sprint customer. JAY-Z is a global icon and we're giving customers an incredible opportunity to be among the first to experience his new album 4:44.
Our loyal, existing customers, and customers who switch to Sprint, can experience the album exclusively, plus access a complimentary six-month trial of TIDAL HiFi, giving them access to content they can't get anywhere else.
With T-Mobile seeing a lot of traction with its Music Freedom and T-Mobile Tuesdays initiatives, Sprint is betting on exclusive albums as a way to differentiate its content offerings. As such, the carrier noted that the 4:44 album is the first in a line of exclusives that will be available to its subscribers.
Existing Sprint customer? Head on down to Tidal's website to register for your free six-month subscription.
Everyone makes fun of sprint but sprint must be doing something right it keeps getting exclusives
Spend millions and you'll get exclusives too. :)
This only matters if the album is good.
I'm losing hope in humanity if this turns out to be a reason for people to switch carriers.
Considering how fast this is gonna find itself on the internet free of all hassle for all to enjoy, and taking into account the duration of the exclusivity, this might just backfire in a way. And most certainly not trigger any switch. It might sweeten the deal, but not trigger it.
I travel all the time and have Sprint for service and it sucks even with a S7 Edge after you get outside of cities and towns it goes to roaming mode.
More exclusives...well, looks like this will be torrented like crazy as was TLOP lol
Interesting Jiggaman released his last album with the S3 or S4. And Samsung bought 1 million copies. Now this.
A musician who shackles his work to one carrier/service, loses the ability to call it art.
I don't really see Jay Z as much as a musician.