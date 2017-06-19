Jay-Z's 4:44 album will be available to stream exclusively on Tidal, and Sprint customers can get in on the action for free.

Jay-Z's upcoming album, titled 4:44, will be releasing on June 30 exclusively on Tidal, the Hi-Fi streaming service owned by the artist. With Sprint picking up a 33% stake in Tidal earlier this year, the album will also be available to the carrier's 45 million subscribers.

Sprint announced last month that it will roll out a free six-month Tidal subscription to its existing and new customers, giving them the ability to stream Jay-Z's upcoming album for free. From Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure:

Today is an exciting day to be a Sprint customer. JAY-Z is a global icon and we're giving customers an incredible opportunity to be among the first to experience his new album 4:44. Our loyal, existing customers, and customers who switch to Sprint, can experience the album exclusively, plus access a complimentary six-month trial of TIDAL HiFi, giving them access to content they can't get anywhere else.

With T-Mobile seeing a lot of traction with its Music Freedom and T-Mobile Tuesdays initiatives, Sprint is betting on exclusive albums as a way to differentiate its content offerings. As such, the carrier noted that the 4:44 album is the first in a line of exclusives that will be available to its subscribers.

Existing Sprint customer? Head on down to Tidal's website to register for your free six-month subscription.

Sign up for Tidal