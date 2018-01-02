DIY-ers can do it today, OTA files expected shortly.

January 2018's security patch is available for supported Nexus and Pixel devices. Factory images for the Pixel and Pixel 2 family, the Pixel C, the Nexus 6P, and Nexus 5X are available at the Google Developer site and can be manually installed today, and OTA updates are expected to begin shortly.

There were no major vulnerabilities addressed in this month's patch, but as usual, all the little things mean a lot and it's recommended that everyone with an eligible device accept any OTA update.

We've covered flashing a factory image in depth and it's where to start if this is your first time.

How to manually update your Pixel or Nexus