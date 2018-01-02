DIY-ers can do it today, OTA files expected shortly.
January 2018's security patch is available for supported Nexus and Pixel devices. Factory images for the Pixel and Pixel 2 family, the Pixel C, the Nexus 6P, and Nexus 5X are available at the Google Developer site and can be manually installed today, and OTA updates are expected to begin shortly.
There were no major vulnerabilities addressed in this month's patch, but as usual, all the little things mean a lot and it's recommended that everyone with an eligible device accept any OTA update.
We've covered flashing a factory image in depth and it's where to start if this is your first time.
How to manually update your Pixel or Nexus
I have a feeling that security patches are going to be even more of a hot topic in 2018 than 2017. This is a strong argument for me to shelf my LG G6 and go to a Pixel or Pixel 2 device.
Keeping current and prompt on security updates is a major draw to Google's platform.
I love it when an OEM makes their customer base security a priority.
I've been on Verizon for a long time so pardon my question: if I buy a pixel from Google and put it on a prepaid carrier (ST, Cricket, etc), I still get OTA updates and security patches correct? Because like Apple, Pixel phones get their updates straight from their manufacturer (Google), correct?
Correct
hi, i purchased a used nexus 6p from ebay and put a tmobile sim in it and it would get all the monthly security updates direct from google. I actually pulled the sim out and it still gets the monthly updates direct from google.
you will be ok with a pixel and get the updates as soon as they are offered.
sweet! I just sideloaded the OTA to my pixel 2 XL.
FYI, The first boot post update, the phone will be pretty slow and laggy, just reboot again (this reboot took longer than normal) and then the phone will be back to normal.
I wish my 6P would get an update that stops it from shutting off at 39%!!! 😒
i think that issue with nexus 6p are battery related , which many users experiencing , replacement battery is the only fix.
I fixed the shutdown issue on my Nexus 6p by upgrading to a Pixel 2. ;)
When I try and sideload it shows my device as recognized but says it's offline. Not sure what that means.
So no bluetooth issue fixes? Has someone in Google lost their fcking mind?
I'm still waiting for the Bluetooth update as well. Every time I reboot my phone I have to remove my Bluetooth device and pair it again. Frustrating as heck.
My Axon 7 still on August patches... Sigh...good phone, slow updates