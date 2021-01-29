Today is your day to save on the Tribit StormBox Micro portable Bluetooth speaker. Stack two discounts including a $10 off on-page coupon and the code W8VIEQDY for an extra $5 off. That brings the total down to just $34.99 on Amazon from a street price of $50. While we did see it go lower than this once way back in October, it has not dropped anywhere near this low since. Get it now at a great low price.

Powerful Sound Tribit StormBox Micro portable Bluetooth speaker A lot of powerful sound in a tiny package. Includes XBass tuning DSP tech for chest-thumping bass. Has IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. Has a tear-resistant silicone strap. Combine more than one for stereo sound. Has 8-hour battery life. $34.99 $50.00 $15 off See at Amazon With coupon: W8VIEQDY

The Tribit StormBox Micro is one of the best tiny Bluetooth speakers you can buy. It might only weigh about nine ounces, but it can still produce a super powerful sound. You'll get full mids, clear highs, and chest-thumping lows. Tribit's exclusive built-in Xbass tuning DSP technology helps with those lows, too, by giving you even better bass. This allows the speaker to handle a wide variety of musical genres despite its size.

Take this speaker with you anywhere. It has an IP67 rating, which means it is resistant to outdoor weather. That includes protection from both dust and water. The fabric-covered exterior helps keep the speaker safe even if it falls in the water. Whether you need a speaker at the gym or want to attach this to your bike's handlebar, the speaker can travel with you anywhere. It even has a tear-resistant silicone strap that makes it easy to attach to backpacks, bikes, and more. It will hold tight even when you're moving fast.

You could easily buy more than one at this affordable price, and the speakers are designed to work together if you have two of them. Turn mono sound into stereo sound with an extra speaker. Get bigger and better audio effects that way.

The speaker recharges via USB-C, and its rechargeable battery will last you up to eight hours. It also uses Bluetooth 5.0 tech, which not only helps preserve that battery but gives you a working range of up to 100 feet. It is covered by an 18-month replacement warranty.