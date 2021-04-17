After successfully knocking out the former NBA star Nate Robinson at his last boxing match, YouTuber Jake Paul is back and ready to take on former MMA WelterWeight champion Ben Askren and we have all the details on how you can watch Jake Paul vs Ben Askren on TV or online.

So far, the 24-year-old younger brother of Logan Paul, has managed to win both of his matches as a professional boxer. In his first match against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, Paul ended things quickly with a first-round TKO after scoring three knockdowns. His match with Robinson ended in a similar way after the second round but now he'll be going up against a more seasoned fighter.

During his time in the UFC, Askren won one match against Robbie Lawler before being defeated by both Jorge Masvidal and Demian Maia during the one year he was with the promotion. Before that, he had a two-year/six-fight contract with the Singapore-based MMA sports association One Championship where he performed even better than he did in the UFC. Will Askren's be able to defeat Paul in a boxing match and put a stain on his currently untarnished record?

In addition to the main event at this Saturday's Triller Fight Club event, there will also be a light welterweight bout featuring Regis Prograis and Ivan Redkach, a heavyweight bout with Steven Cunningham and Frank Mir, a light heavyweight bout between Joe Fournier and Reykon, a super middleweight bout with Junior Younan and Jeyson Minda, a middleweight bout starring Lorenzo Simpson and Francisco Torres and a welterweight bout in which Quinton Randall will take on William Jackson.

Unlike the UFC and other boxing PPVs, Triller Fight Club will also feature musical performances from entertainers Justin Bieber, The Black Keys, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Diplo, and Major Lazer. The hip hop supergroup Mt. Westmore, which includes Snoop Dog, Ice Cube, Too $hort, and E-40, will also play their debut performance at the event.

Whether you rooting for Jake Paul, Ben Askren, or just want to see the event's musical performances, we'll show you how to watch Triller Fight Club: Paul vs Askren from anywhere in the world.

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren: When and where?

YouTuber Jake Paul and MMA star Ben Askren will meet in the boxing ring at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, April 17. The event, which includes six other matches, will kick off at 6pm ET / 3pm PT and Paul and Askren are expected to begin their match at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Ben Askren in the U.S.

U.S. viewers that want to watch Jake Paul vs Ben Askren will need to purchase access to the PPV from FITE for $49.99.

Current cable subscribers can also purchase the PPV through their provider with the below all showing the fight:

Regardless of whether you purchase access to the PPV directly through FITE or your cable provider, the price will still be $49.99.

FITE Purchase the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren PPV directly at FITE or via your cable company. $49.99 at FITE

Live stream Jake Paul vs Ben Askren in Canada

Canadian boxing fans will also be able to purchase access to the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren PPV from FITE for $39.99 USD. Just like in the U.S., you can also purchase the PPV for the same price from your cable provider as Rogers, Bell, Shaw and SaskTel will also show the event.

FITE Purchase the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren PPV directly at FITE or via your cable company. $39.99 at FITE

Get a Jake Paul vs Ben Askren live stream in the UK

Although Triller acquired FITE TV just a few days ago, UK viewers that want to watch Jake Paul vs Ben Askren will still need to turn to the combat sports-focused streaming service to purchase the PPV. Thankfully though, FITE TV is offering a bit of a discount for access to the PPV in the UK as it will only cost £17. However, you'll have to stay up quite late to watch the boxing match as the main event is expected to begin at 4am BST while the undercard will start at 2am BST.

FITE Purchase the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren PPV directly at FITE in the UK and it will only cost £17. £17 at FITE

Watch Jake Paul vs Ben Askren from anywhere

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of Jake Paul vs Ben Askren in the above guide. If you're intent on watching the fight but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where using one of the top VPN (Virtual Private Network) picks can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the location of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some of the best VPN deals right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Jake Paul vs Ben Askren. Get in on this deal now! From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN

Triller Fight Club: Paul vs Askren: The main card in full

Cruiserweight Bout

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren

Light Welterweight Bout

Regis Prograis vs Ivan Redkach

Heavyweight Bout

Steve Cunningham vs Frank Mir

Light Heavyweight Bout

Joe Fournier vs Reykon

Super Middleweight Bout

Junior Younan vs Jeyson Minda

Middleweight Bout

Lorenzo Simpson vs Francisco Torres

Welterweight Bout

Quinton Randall vs William Jackson