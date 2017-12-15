From the floor to the wall!
Now that you have the TV you bought on Black Friday in your home and set up, it's time to consider mounting it on the wall. In the past, wall mounts could run you hundreds of dollars, but luckily that isn't the case anymore. Right now you can take your pick between two great AmazonBasics wall mounts, with prices starting at just $13.98. You can opt for a standard tilting mount that keeps it flush to the wall and allows for a little angle, or you can go with the full motion mount to be able to pull it away from the wall or mount it into a corner.
- Tilting AmazonBasics Wall Mount (37 to 80-inch TV) - $13.98 (Was $19.99)
- Full Motion Articulating Wall Mount (22 to 55-inch TV) - $16.77 (Was $24.99)
You can't go wrong with either option. Be sure to pick the one that works best for your preferences, and of course double check that it is for the correct size TV that you have.
Reader comments
Not bad, but not all mounts are created equal. Our 65 tv proved that. Ended up getting a good price $69 for a fully articulated wall mount with dual swing arms. Very stable, and easy to mount to the studs. First one we got allowed too much sag when extended even a little from the wall. Additionally, this mount allows us to adjust level from the plate that the TV rests on.
ECHOGEAR Full Motion Articulating TV Wall Mount Bracket for most 37-70 inch LED, LCD, OLED and Plasma Flat Screen TVs w/ VESA patterns up to 600 x 400 - 16" Extension - EGLF1-BK https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00VMJEK2C/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_apa_d-bnAbSPZGVNC?ta...
Timely article! A friend asked me to install her security cams and go shopping for a 72 inch TV, and I know she's going to ask about mounting.