Despite what the Indiana weather likes to believe, we're officially entering spring. With that comes pretty flowers, awful allergies, and the fun that is spring cleaning. And what better way to start than by cleaning off your phone?

Well, not physically cleaning your phone — although that isn't a bad idea — but giving your phone's software a good scrubbing. If you've had your phone for a while, you may notice it isn't running as smoothly as the day you purchased it.

Imagine your phone is like a desk: when you first get it, you may set a computer or other essential item on top. As time goes on, you start putting bills and other pieces of paper on top of the desk. Then the day comes when you really need that one specific invoice, but it's buried underneath notes, bills, and other junk.

The same happens on your phone: it's a blank slate when you first buy it, then you fill it up with apps, game saves and photos. A year later, it has to work extra hard to sift through the files to find what it needs to launch Instagram and show you adorable dog photos. This isn't the problem it was on older smartphones, but it can still happen to the heaviest of power users.