Back in 2009, Facebook unveiled Facebook Connect , a new feature for website and app developers to implement for users signing into apps. By simply tapping the "Connect with Facebook" button, it lets new users skip the account creation step and use their existing Facebook accounts to quickly and efficiently get started with a new app.

It was a breakthrough feature for Facebook at the time, designed ostensibly to make it easy for consumers having to memorize dozens of account passwords for each app you use. In turn, by sharing your Facebook data, app developers are able to better personalize the experience using your profile information and friends list to, as Facebook states in its developer guide, "build value by connecting people together".

And in the nine years since its initial implementation, we've seen just how valuable the renamed Facebook Login service and the data it aggregates for developers has become. A staggering number of apps and games offer that familiar blue button as a simplified way of onboarding new users with just a few taps, all while quietly skimming their profile for relevant personal information and contact lists.

We've seen Facebook account data used in apps to effectively target potential voters in both the 2012 and 2016 U.S. Presidential Elections, with the latter causing more than a bit of controversy for Facebook over the last month.

Which brings us up to today in 2018, with Facebook set to facing questions in front of Congress in the coming weeks regarding how it allowed the personal data of over 50 million Facebook users to pass through a third-party app and into the hands of Cambridge Analytica, a British political consulting and data analysis firm alleged to have used the data to target specific Facebook users with messages designed to stoke anxieties and personal biases all in an effort to support the Trump presidential campaign.

Subtle Conditioning

Politics aside, the scandal around Facebook's handling of user data has convinced many to consider deleting their Facebook account altogether — but that has proven to be easier said than done. Facebook has been wildly successful at becoming the go-to place for keeping tabs on your friends, and because of this, it's also a really effective tool for app developers looking to use your network of friends to build out its own user base faster than otherwise possible.

Facebook highlights over 60 apps on its developer site that have successfully implemented Facebook Login to great success, whether to create better user engagement and make it easier for them to convince you that so many people you know are also using the app. If you know you're among friends using an app you're probably going to continue to use that app moving forward — it's essentially an extension of the sticky way Facebook keep you coming back for more, and it's an incredibly efficient way for app developers to instantly collect a pool of data for any new user that signs up.