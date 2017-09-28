The Moto X Pure Edition is finally being updated to Android 7.0 Nougat in the U.S., but does it really matter?
Android 8.0 Oreo has been out in the wild for a little over a month now, and since its public release, we've seen the update steadily making its way to more and more devices across the board. Motorola recently started pushing out a new software updated to the Moto X Pure Edition, but rather than update the phone to Android 8.0 Oreo, the company has decided to release 7.0 Nougat instead.
Software updates are usually something to get excited about, but this is a perfect example of why Motorola need to seriously improve on its software game.
First thing's first, the Nougat update that's being released in 7.0, not the newer 7.1. Motorola announced that Nougat was finally in the works for the Moto X Pure Edition by releasing the kernel source at the beginning of August, but this is the first time we've ever actually seen reports of it being released to users in the U.S. Furthermore, according to some users on Twitter, this is the first software update the Moto X has seen in over a year. In other words, the phone hasn't received a single security update since September 2016. Taking a long time to push out new features is one thing, but leaving your devices vulnerable with security patches that are over a year old is in a league of its own.
No security updates for over a year is unacceptable on Motorola's part
Motorola's track record for software updates as of late has been anything but great, and while it is nice to see an update finally make its way to the Moto X Pure Edition, this is too little too late in our eyes.
Lenovo-owned Motorola has been consistent in releasing countless new devices throughout 2017, but it seems obvious that this is having a pretty direct impact on speed and availability of new software for existing devices. Owners of the Moto X Pure Edition are likely pretty excited about the arrival of 7.0 Nougat on their phone, and while they should be, you won't hear me praising Motorola for releasing a 13-month-old update that should have been here ages ago.
Reader comments
I guess we should just be glad that they're updating it at all lol
Why are companies so late with updates? They want my hard earned money but won't back the phone. Need to put more pressure on them.
Now that my Moto X won't hold a charge...... awesome.
The Nougat update bricked a lot of phones, including Nexus phones. I'm in no way excusing Motorola, but they do have a habit of very thoroughly testing their software updates before sending them out. The result is they are late, but they work very well. I've had 7.1.2 on my 2014 Moto X for months now through Lineage, but my phone runs warm on it, and has noticeable bugs that require occasional restarts that I never had to do on stock Marshmallow.
The Nougat update bricked my Moto Z though
So you run a custom rom and complain of bugs?!!! How stupid!
He´s not really complaining.
You know what’s horrifically ironic?
My dad’s Samsung (not a flagship) got Nougat months ago. To add insult to injury, my cheap backup is on the September patch.
And it’s funny how these phones are on different Android versions, the latest one being my Note8 at 7.1.1
I’ve had mine in a drawer now for a long time, not even going to bother charging it to update it. Way too little, way too late. You SUCK Lenovorola.
I just replaced my X Pure with an unlocked Galaxy S7 Edge, mainly because of the X Pure developing a wobbly USB port that affected charging, and at this point I really need a fingerprint sensor. I still prefer Motorola's light touch on Android, and Moto Display is better than Samsung's always-on display. I still have the X Pure so I'll see what the update looks like for kicks. Honestly, Marshmallow on the X Pure has better UI smoothness than Nougat on the S7E and its higher-spec hardware. That's what Motorla does really well.
But I have to say, at this point Samsung is way better at updates, at least on unlocked phones. The S7 Edge when I set it up went through several updates including Nougat and is now on the August 2017 security patch. Also, in spite of all the bloat, much of which I've removed/bypassed, some of the Samsung features like theming the UI, Hiya caller ID in the stock dialer, and the ability to download extra camera features like creating animated GIFs are genuinely useful.
Unfortunately with all the layoffs at Motorola since they were bought by Lenovo, the focus has very much been on developing new phones, and not supporting them with prompt updates once they're out in the market. And really, their whole lineup above the G series is a bit of a mess, for many reasons.