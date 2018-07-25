Xiaomi unveiled the Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite at an event in Madrid yesterday, and we now have more details on global availability. Xiaomi has sent out invites to the media for an event on August 8, where it will launch the Mi A2 in India.

Mi A2 is the latest Android One from Xiaomi, and there's considerable upgrades on the hardware front. It offers a 5.99-inch FHD+ 18:9 panel, and is powered by the Snapdragon 660, the best mid-range chipset available today.

It also comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, along with dual 12MP + 20MP cameras at the back, a 20MP front shooter, and a 3000mAh battery. Xiaomi's obviously known for offering robust hardware, but it's the fact that the Mi A2 runs Android One that makes it such an enticing option.

As an added bonus for Indian customers, Xiaomi has stated that it will offer the Mi A2 with Quick Charge 4.0 exclusively for the country. In other markets, the phone comes with QC3.0. The charger in the box, however, works at 5V/2A, so you'll have to buy a QC4.0 wall charger to leverage the phone's full charging potential.

We'll have to wait a few weeks to know the price, but it should be less than the $325 quoted figure for the base 4GB/64GB option. If the Mi A2 launches at anywhere around the ₹20,000 ($290) figure, it should make the device an instant hit with Indian consumers.

In the meantime, what are you looking forward to the most from the Mi A2?

