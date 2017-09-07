Samsung isn't wasting any time bringing its latest flagship to India.
The Galaxy Note 8 will make its debut in India on September 12, less than a month after its global launch. You'll be able to catch all the action via livestream on Samsung India's website, with the event kicking off at 12:30 p.m. IST.
The phone features a 6.3-inch Infinity Display, and is the first Samsung phone to feature a dual camera setup at the back — a wide-angle lens augmented by a telephoto lens — with both sensors featuring OIS. Like the Galaxy S8, the Indian variant of the Galaxy Note 8 will be powered by the Exynos 8895, along with 6GB of RAM, 64GB storage, microSD slot, IP68 water and dust resistance, 8MP front camera, and a 3300mAh battery.
We'll know more about availability and pricing details next week, so stay tuned. In the meantime, what do you think will be the price of the Note 8 in India?
Reader comments
I am very sure price will be 74900 at launch... With either free VR or wireless charger with pre booking...
I'd really like to see the free Gear VR, but it's likely we'll just get the wireless charger :(