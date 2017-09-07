Samsung isn't wasting any time bringing its latest flagship to India.

The Galaxy Note 8 will make its debut in India on September 12, less than a month after its global launch. You'll be able to catch all the action via livestream on Samsung India's website, with the event kicking off at 12:30 p.m. IST.

The phone features a 6.3-inch Infinity Display, and is the first Samsung phone to feature a dual camera setup at the back — a wide-angle lens augmented by a telephoto lens — with both sensors featuring OIS. Like the Galaxy S8, the Indian variant of the Galaxy Note 8 will be powered by the Exynos 8895, along with 6GB of RAM, 64GB storage, microSD slot, IP68 water and dust resistance, 8MP front camera, and a 3300mAh battery.

We'll know more about availability and pricing details next week, so stay tuned. In the meantime, what do you think will be the price of the Note 8 in India?