OnePlus India inadvertently posted a teaser for an upcoming collaboration with Marvel Studios earlier this month, suggesting we'll see an Avengers-themed variant of the OnePlus 6. OnePlus has now confirmed the same in a media note, stating that the company is partnering with Marvel Studios to introduce a OnePlus 6 model based on the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War movie.
OnePlus says the partnership is to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Marvel Studios, and that the collaboration "marks a step towards strengthening our association with Disney India" following the Star Wars tie-in last year. Given the wording, it looks like the Avengers-themed OnePlus 6 will be targeted at the Indian market, much like the Star Wars variant of the OnePlus 5T.
Although there's speculation that the Avengers-themed OnePlus 6 will eventually make its way to the UK this year, that seems unlikely. OnePlus' largest global market is India, followed by China, and it looks like the company will continue to focus its attention on these two markets for its limited edition models.
OnePlus is nothing if not strategic when it comes to product launches, and with Marvel boasting a huge fanbase in India, it's easy to see why the company would select the subcontinent as the key market for the Avengers-themed OnePlus 6. From OnePlus:
Marvel is one of the most recognized and respected international entertainment brands in the world. The brand's enduring success and unmatched popularity lies in its epic storytelling with human spirit. With its gigantic library of more than 8,000 characters including some of the most iconic Super Heroes in the world such as Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, The Incredible Hulk and more, Marvel has amassed fans across boundaries and age-groups.
Similarly, OnePlus has amassed an overwhelming and loyal fan following owing to its unwavering focus on bringing the best technology to its users. The rapidly growing brand is constantly incorporating feedback from the community to bring nothing but the best technology to its products.
OnePlus' association with Marvel Studios is a manifestation of the enduring love and support they have garnered from its respective community over the years with a purpose to go beyond the ordinary and achieve groundbreaking innovations in mobile technology only to create the best user experiences.
There's little in the way of information regarding the upcoming phone, but with the recent surge in teasers and leaks, we should see the OnePlus 6 make its formal debut very soon. What would you guys like to see from an Avengers-themed OnePlus 6?