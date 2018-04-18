OnePlus India inadvertently posted a teaser for an upcoming collaboration with Marvel Studios earlier this month, suggesting we'll see an Avengers-themed variant of the OnePlus 6 . OnePlus has now confirmed the same in a media note, stating that the company is partnering with Marvel Studios to introduce a OnePlus 6 model based on the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War movie.

OnePlus says the partnership is to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Marvel Studios, and that the collaboration "marks a step towards strengthening our association with Disney India" following the Star Wars tie-in last year. Given the wording, it looks like the Avengers-themed OnePlus 6 will be targeted at the Indian market, much like the Star Wars variant of the OnePlus 5T.

Although there's speculation that the Avengers-themed OnePlus 6 will eventually make its way to the UK this year, that seems unlikely. OnePlus' largest global market is India, followed by China, and it looks like the company will continue to focus its attention on these two markets for its limited edition models.

OnePlus is nothing if not strategic when it comes to product launches, and with Marvel boasting a huge fanbase in India, it's easy to see why the company would select the subcontinent as the key market for the Avengers-themed OnePlus 6. From OnePlus: