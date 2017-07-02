Samsung will kick off sales of the Galaxy Note Fan Edition in South Korea on July 7.
Samsung said earlier this year that it will introduce a refurbished variant of the Galaxy Note 7, and we now have more details on the device. The phone is called the Galaxy Note Fan Edition, and it will go on sale in South Korea on July 7.
Samsung is planning to sell just 400,000 units of the device in its home market, with a retail price of 699,000 won ($611). That's 40% less than what the Note 7 retailed for last year. Samsung says that the Galaxy Note Fan Edition is made of "unopened" and "unused" Note 7 parts, with the company reusing the components from the Note 7 to minimize "environmental impact" from having to dispose of 3.5 million devices.
The design of the phone is identical to last year's flagship with a few tweaks — there's no Samsung branding up front, but there's a Galaxy Note Fan Edition logo at the back. The phone now has a 3200mAh battery, and Samsung says it put the battery through its new 8-point battery safety check to make sure it doesn't overheat.
Like the Note 7, the Galaxy Note Fan Edition is IP68 dust and water resistant, and the S Pen is also back. The phone is available in the same color variants as the Note 7 — Blue Coral, Gold Platinum, Silver Titanium, and Black Onyx.
The rest of the hardware is likely unchanged from the Note 7, but as of now, there's no mention of the exact specifications. What we do know is that the Galaxy Note Fan Edition offers the same software experience as the Galaxy S8 and S8+, including a few Bixby features like Bixby Home and Bixby Reminders. Thankfully, there isn't a dedicated hardware button to invoke Bixby.
Right now, there's no mention of whether the Galaxy Note Fan Edition will be sold in other territories. Would you be interested in picking up the phone if it launched in your country?
Reader comments
An excellent phone and deserved of a second chance, not just for its own merits but also for environmental reasons.
Well it had a second chance, this would be it's third chance ha
I want this instead of note 8.
Me too, should be the perfection of the S8+ without the stupid narrow body
I'll take this over the U11 any day.
You have more patience than I ;)
I'll take one....
Those are the blurriest pictures I've ever seen.
i want it now...tired with samsung s6 came form note 4
Bad phone is bad. Note 8 is 2 months out, 100% of people should wait.
I'd buy one still
I'd get this not for what it has, but what it does not. No Bixby button.
note 8 is 2months out, with a $1000 price tag...
I would get this, because I miss my Note7, the price is a lot cheaper, the front placement of the FPS, and I miss my Note7.
Allowed on airlines?? Probably not.
Since they didn't change the defective design, I hope Europe keeps the ban in place. This phone is a safety hazard and I don't want some fanboy to endanger a means of transportation I'm in with one of these.
I think you are missing the original problem, the battery was badly manufactured. The problem came with trying to cram a huge battery into a small space, this new model has a smaller 3200 mah battery.
The battery was at fault.
The same battery was apparently in use on the S8+ but likely refined.
Before someone speaks it is a good idea to do research so you don't sound like someone who talks trash. Just a little tip.
Hm? That's the notion I got from the official reports.
It isn't confirmed aside from one indicating that the very design of the phone was to blame but given that it was mentioned as part of their 8-point checks, it could indeed be a contributing factor.
About the S8+, that's why I put the word "apparently". I've read on SamMobile and others about it earlier but it isn't confirmed, hence why I said "apparently".
I'm in for it but $400 or less should be the pricing.
There is always one cheap person in the room!
This has been redesigned on the inside where the issue was but there will always be haters. I'd definitely pick one up for the right price but $611 isn't it.
Saying people are just haters is very ignorant.
The Note 7 got such a bad reputation, you can't blame the non tech savvy people (of places) for not wanting one close to them.
So it comes with a fan to keep it cool?
... I'll let myself out.
Good one. Come back in!
Selling 400,000 is better than wasting all 3.5 million, so props for that. Too bad they didn't get to the root of the problem sooner and make the smaller battery part of the first attempted fix.
No way to know the source of the problem right away, the question is how many companies can replace phones of clients and recall them all worldwide + refund without taking a dagger in the heart, and then make an exceptional phone as the S8, no so many in my opinion...
I'll go with : "any company that has a ton loads of money".
Did I win?
IDK. It"s very desirable for sure. If it came to the UK they would want more than the £450 - 500 I would pay for it.
Was the Note 7 with a 3500 battery? Can't remember. Not much in it if so.
Samsung Fan Edition...?
Ya know I don't think they will release more outside Korea. It will be a marketing headache and is kicking old wounds. Shame.
I wonder how many more they could resurrect economically; and didn't they have two SoC's and multiple radio versions. Not going to happen worldwide but yes, kudos for not wasting everything.
Thing is, the Note 7 has been banned from everywhere. I'd like to see some person argue with a flight attendant and saying "but.. It's not a Note 7, it's a Note 7 FE.. It's.. Like.. Not the same..."
It's not even a Note 7 just a Samsung Fan Edition, and no Samsung logo on the front. Just *Galaxy Note Fan Edition on the back. *corrected.
I wonder how many Note 7 "only over my dead body" types would disguise theirs. Any left?
The price should be squeezed a little bit, OP5 packs almost the same (I said almost...) and it is 500, for somewhere around 550, it is definitely worth the price....