Google Stadia at GDC 2019Source: Android Central

What you need to know

  • Destiny servers are currently down affecting all platforms, including Stadia.
  • Bungie has addressed the outage on Twitter saying they are investigating.
  • The outage has been going on since around 8:00 AM EST.

Stadia has been the target of a lot of criticism over the past week since its release. Many reviewers have had laundry lists of complaints ranging from input lag to issues of games not running in 4K. Even users have chimed in with problems such as Stadia causing their Chromecast Ultras to overheat.

While it's easy to cast blame at Google's new cloud streaming gaming service for everything, there is one issue that popped up this morning that cannot be placed on Stadia. According to many reports online and via 9to5Google, the game Destiny is currently down.

Considering every Stadia user was given Destiny 2 as their first free game, I'm certain many are logging on today to find an error screen and immediately blaming Stadia. That would have been my first reaction as well with the new service, but it turns out this is a widespread issue affecting all platforms.

The Bungie Help Twitter account has even addressed the outage saying, "We are investigating issues affecting Destiny 1 and Destiny 2. Please standby for updates." There is also a thread from the Destiny subreddit currently racking up hundreds of complaints about the outage as well.

That's unfortunate for all the Stadia users out there looking to enjoy the service on the first Friday since it was released. Especially because the game selection is rather sparse on the service at the moment and many will be looking to play the only free game that is currently available. Hopefully, Bungie will have the servers up and running soon or at least by the time most of us get off from work today.

Get More Stadia

Google Stadia

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.