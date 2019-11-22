Stadia has been the target of a lot of criticism over the past week since its release. Many reviewers have had laundry lists of complaints ranging from input lag to issues of games not running in 4K. Even users have chimed in with problems such as Stadia causing their Chromecast Ultras to overheat.

While it's easy to cast blame at Google's new cloud streaming gaming service for everything, there is one issue that popped up this morning that cannot be placed on Stadia. According to many reports online and via 9to5Google, the game Destiny is currently down.

Considering every Stadia user was given Destiny 2 as their first free game, I'm certain many are logging on today to find an error screen and immediately blaming Stadia. That would have been my first reaction as well with the new service, but it turns out this is a widespread issue affecting all platforms.