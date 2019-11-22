What you need to know
- Destiny servers are currently down affecting all platforms, including Stadia.
- Bungie has addressed the outage on Twitter saying they are investigating.
- The outage has been going on since around 8:00 AM EST.
Stadia has been the target of a lot of criticism over the past week since its release. Many reviewers have had laundry lists of complaints ranging from input lag to issues of games not running in 4K. Even users have chimed in with problems such as Stadia causing their Chromecast Ultras to overheat.
While it's easy to cast blame at Google's new cloud streaming gaming service for everything, there is one issue that popped up this morning that cannot be placed on Stadia. According to many reports online and via 9to5Google, the game Destiny is currently down.
Considering every Stadia user was given Destiny 2 as their first free game, I'm certain many are logging on today to find an error screen and immediately blaming Stadia. That would have been my first reaction as well with the new service, but it turns out this is a widespread issue affecting all platforms.
We are investigating issues affecting Destiny 1 and Destiny 2. Please standby for updates.— Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) November 22, 2019
The Bungie Help Twitter account has even addressed the outage saying, "We are investigating issues affecting Destiny 1 and Destiny 2. Please standby for updates." There is also a thread from the Destiny subreddit currently racking up hundreds of complaints about the outage as well.
That's unfortunate for all the Stadia users out there looking to enjoy the service on the first Friday since it was released. Especially because the game selection is rather sparse on the service at the moment and many will be looking to play the only free game that is currently available. Hopefully, Bungie will have the servers up and running soon or at least by the time most of us get off from work today.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are our favorite products released in 2019!
2019 was yet another excellent year for technology fans — both with phones, which were once again incredible, and also all of the accessories that expand our connected world. These are our picks for the best products of 2019.
There are the best PSVR controllers you can buy
There are four options when it comes to which controller you can use with the PlayStation VR. Here's a rundown of all the options, which one is the best for what, and how to determine which one you need to add to your collection!
Would you buy a Samsung phone with a 120Hz display?
Samsung's latest One UI 2 Beta indicates that it's working a phone with a 120Hz display. Is that something you'd consider buying?
Check out the latest games available for the Oculus Quest
The Oculus Quest allows you to play VR games without requiring a PC, phone, or external sensors. Here's every game you can buy for it!