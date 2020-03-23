Update, March 24, 10pm ET :Didn't take long for Snapchat to go down again. Five days after our previous report, Snapchat users are complaining the service is down all over again. According to Downdetector , the complaints began around 9pm ET and have ramped up since then. Snapchat hasn't yet acknowledged the issue.

It's not just your Snapchat stories that can suddenly disappear without notice. The same thing's happening to the company's servers, as numerous reports of outages flood social media.

me typing "snapchat" in twitter to see if snapchat down again or it's just me #snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/EMRv1ZarwB — Saham (@SahamAbdi) March 19, 2020

DownDetector shows the outages started around 10 PM Eastern Time, with a peak of over 15,000 reports at around 11 PM.

The web service tracker also shows that most of the complaints originate in the U.S. Though, it does seem like the outage is more widespread than that, since some of the reports also originate from Australia, Western Europe, and South America. The larger concentration of reports in the U.S. could simply be because that's where the majority of Snapchat users are located — or because Americans complain more than others. 😛

The company has acknowledged the issues and says it's working on a fix:

Many Snapchatters are having trouble using the app. Hang tight, we're looking into it and working on a fix! — Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) March 19, 2020

