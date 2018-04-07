Alex Dobie and Jerry Hildenbrand join Daniel Bader to chat more about the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro and the Neural Processing Unit that's baked into the Kirin processor. They also read and respond to several listener emails about Chromebooks vs. iPads in the classroom.

Next up, they discuss Galaxy S9 battery problems and differences between Exynos and Snapdragon processors that Samsung is using in different markets. Along the lines of Google DNS, Cloudflare has launched a DNS service called 1.1.1.1 that's meant as a faster and more secure alternative to your ISP's DNS registry.

Ending on a dumpster fire, up to 87 million Facebook users' data was shared with Cambridge Analytica. Facebook is making some changes and improvements to it's data sharing policies, but should Zuck have to fall on his sword?

