Samsung's Galaxy S8 and S8+ phones are nearly identical to one another, but Samsung tried something different this year. Although the S9 and S9+ have a lot of similarities, only the S9 Plus offers 2GB more RAM, a 500mAh larger battery, and dual rear cameras.

One of our forum users is thinking about switching to the regular Galaxy S9 as they want something smaller than their Pixel 2 XL, but the missing features found only on the S9+ have left them a bit hesitant about what to do.

Members of the Galaxy S9/S9+ community in the Android Central forums were quick to respond, and this is what they had to say: