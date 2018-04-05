Samsung's Galaxy S8 and S8+ phones are nearly identical to one another, but Samsung tried something different this year. Although the S9 and S9+ have a lot of similarities, only the S9 Plus offers 2GB more RAM, a 500mAh larger battery, and dual rear cameras.

One of our forum users is thinking about switching to the regular Galaxy S9 as they want something smaller than their Pixel 2 XL, but the missing features found only on the S9+ have left them a bit hesitant about what to do.

Members of the Galaxy S9/S9+ community in the Android Central forums were quick to respond, and this is what they had to say:

jeetu4444

if u really need the smaller size phone go ahead with S9....but since I am a note 8 owner I find s9+ very good size.... if u really care for portrait shots just install the pixel camera in s9 ....

joemontana57

I'm coming from an S6, I have an S9+. Because of the aspect ratio, I find it very easy to hold with one hand. When I was looking at phones, I played with a pixel 2XL. I found it to be significantly larger in the hand than the S9+

swagglepuff

I just switched my daily from the essentIal phone(same size as the iPhone X) to my s8+. That size is a good feel for sure, which is interesting because I had a note 8 for a week and returned it because it was to damn big. I think at the end of this week I am going to trade my s8+ for the s9+. As far as ram goes the s8+ is running oreo and Samsung experience 9.0 which is what the s9 is running I...

neil74

The 2XL is bigger in the hand but is lighter. The S9 is a great size but battery really is not very good so when stacked against the extra ram and camera to the plus is the better option. With gboad set to 1 handed mode it is just fine for 1 handed typing too.

With all that said, we now want to hear from you – Do you recommend getting the regular Galaxy S9 or the S9+?

