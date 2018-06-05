The Galaxy S9 is currently Samsung's latest and greatest flagship around, but unless you're willing to spend at least $720 for the privilege of owning one, you're going to want to look elsewhere for your next smartphone purchase.

For some folks in the market for an upgrade, last year's Galaxy S8 can be an enticing option. It offers about 80-90% of the features found in the Galaxy S9 and costs a great deal less.

One of our forum users asked if they should consider buying the S8 if they can get it for £480 in the UK, and this is what our community had to say.