As a general rule of thumb, we recommend charging your phone with the cable and power brick that come included with it out of the box. These accessories were designed specifically for your phone, and as such, will generally offer the best experience possible.

However, if you happen to lose them or just want a second charging setup without spending an arm and a leg, there are a number of third-party companies that create charging accessories and sell them at a fraction of the cost compared to what you'll pay for Google or Samsung-branded ones.

However, just because third-party charging solutions exist, are they ok/safe to use? Here's what the AC forum community has to say.

Mike Dee

I've never had a problem using different bricks on any phone

rxgadget

There's a lot of quality USB -C PD wall chargers on Amazon. 2 names of the to of my head is Anker and Aukey. I have bought extra wall chargers to travel with. I also have purchased a couple that have one USB C PD port and a second USB A port that will charge another phone using a micro USB cord up to 2.4 mAmp. If you need s I need suggestions feel free to send me a private message. In...

Ry

I've used third-party chargers with all of my phones. Anker Aukey RAVPower Silipower TronSmart USB-C specifically with these with these phones: Moto Z Force Droid, Moto Z2 Play, Pixel, Pixel 2 XL

anony_mouse

Assuming the "power brick" is in good repair and from a reputable source, yes it is safe.

Like our users said above, you're fine to use charging cables and adapters from other companies as long as you're buying from a well-known, trusted source. With that said, we'd love to hear from you! What third-party charging accessories do you use?

