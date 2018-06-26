As a general rule of thumb, we recommend charging your phone with the cable and power brick that come included with it out of the box. These accessories were designed specifically for your phone, and as such, will generally offer the best experience possible.

However, if you happen to lose them or just want a second charging setup without spending an arm and a leg, there are a number of third-party companies that create charging accessories and sell them at a fraction of the cost compared to what you'll pay for Google or Samsung-branded ones.

However, just because third-party charging solutions exist, are they ok/safe to use? Here's what the AC forum community has to say.