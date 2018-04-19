Even though cameras performance, processor speed, and screen resolutions are always improving, we still often find ourselves charging our phones more often than we'd like. The act of charging a phone is about as simple as can be, but there's some debate regarding how long you should leave your handset plugged in.

For years, it's been said that letting your phone charge all the way to 100% will result in the battery degrading faster compared to unplugging once it reaches 80% or so.

Our forum users recently gave their two cents on this matter, and these are a few of the best responses so far.