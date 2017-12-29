You better act fast.
If you're in the market for a Google Pixel 2, you have only two options of how to buy it – either unlocked from the Google Store or through Verizon Wireless. The Verizon Pixel 2 is the exact same phone as the unlocked model, but there's one area where it's different – it's bootloader can't be unlocked. Or can it?
Google Pixel 2s sold through Verizon are supposed to have a bootloader that's not unlockable, but some users on the XDA Developers Forum are proving just the contrary. A handful of users have reported that they've been able to unlock the bootloader of the Verizon Pixel 2 (not the 2 XL) by using the basic adb reboot bootloader and fastboot flashing lock_critical commands without any sort of hack or exploit required.
One of the users that was able to do this says they bought the phone at a corporate Verizon store, whereas another one reports having purchased theirs at a local Best Buy.
Most people interested in this sort of thing likely bought the unlocked Pixel 2, but if you have a Verizon unit and want to give this a shot, we'd recommend doing it sooner rather than later. Once Verizon catches wind of what's going on, a software update will likely be pushed to prevent this from happening in the future.
Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
- Pixel 2 FAQ: Everything you need to know!
- Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL review: The new standard
- Google Pixel 2 specs
- Google Pixel 2 vs. Pixel 2 XL: What's the difference?
- Join our Pixel 2 forums
Reader comments
It looks like you can unlock the bootloader on the Verizon Pixel 2
Freaking XDA with their hacks😏
Oh wow, this is interesting. I might try it. lol
You mean now that hundreds of people who read this blog know. Lol🤣🤣
I need this for my Verizon Pixel 2 XL! I usually get my phones straight from Google but I couldn't pass up the recent promo from Target. So does this mean that we could root as well?
That is my understanding. I don't want to root, but I wouldn't mind installing TWRP at least.
I couldn't even unlock my unlocked P2 3 weeks ago before I sent it back, some are still having an issue if you look on XDA. Go figure the locked version can be unlocked! This years Pixel program has been stellar.