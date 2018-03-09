When buying a new smartphone, most retailers/carriers will give you the option of adding insurance to your new device. Depending on which plan you get and where you're buying your phone at, this can include protection against theft, breaking your phone, and sometimes priority tech support.

This added coverage can be nice to have, but with deductibles sometimes going up to $199 or more, the extra cost that comes with this peace of mind might not be worth it for everyone.

One member of the Android Central forums recently asked if she should get insurance for her new Galaxy S9, and these are a few of the top responses.