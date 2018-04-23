Samsung makes some of the most popular smartphones on the planet, and as we usually see every year, the company's biggest competition is often itself.

The Galaxy S9+ is a truly excellent phone and easily one of the best to come out so far in 2018. However, with Samsung likely announcing the Galaxy Note 9 in just a few short months, should you bother spending your money on an S9+ now or just wait for the latest in the Note series?

One of our forum users is currently faced with this very decision, and when asked for advice on what they should do, this is what some of our other members had to say.