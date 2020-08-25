The new iRobot Home app can even tap into your smart home and clean when events are triggered, such as locking the best smart locks like the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock, or with any other product through IFTTT Connect. Newer iRobot robots, like the Roomba i7/i7+, Roomba s9/s9+, and Braava jet m6, all pack more powerful processors inside and are now able to utilize iRobot Genius AI, which relies on machines learning to better clean your home.

Roomba and Braava owners, get ready for a huge update that's about to make your cleaning robot a lot more helpful in the future. The iRobot Home app on your Android or iOS device is getting a massive overhaul, with a friendlier interface, brand new automations, and even more precise cleaning abilities. This new app update works for all Wi-Fi-enabled iRobot robots, including many of the best cheap robot vacuums we love from iRobot. The new iRobot Home app will recommend the best times for cleaning your home, including pre-set schedules like weekday mornings. It'll even recommend extra cleanings during allergy season to help make your home a more pleasant environment.

While all robots can take advantage of the new Favorites feature to create custom cleaning times, these newer robots can also utilize Favorites to create custom cleaning spaces. The new Clean Zones feature lets you denote specific spots in your house that might need regular spot cleanings, like under the dining room table or under the kitchen counters. Users can select these zones on their Smart Maps within the iRobot Home app and can include them in regular cleanings and routines. You can even utilize the names of these zones when asking your favorite virtual assistant to vacuum, so now you can ask Google to clean under the dining room table and it'll understand.

On top of extra customization, the Roomba i7/i7+, Roomba s9/s9+, and Braava jet m6 will recommend times and places to clean around your home, based on what they've learned while cleaning. These robots can also recommend new Keep Out Zones based on trouble spots in the home, so if your vacuum regularly gets stuck on the edge of an area rug or under the furniture, it'll automatically recommend a Keep Out Zone on your Smart Map to prevent this from happening in the future. The new iRobot Home app goes live today, August 25, with the feature rolling out to all Wi-Fi-enabled robots at the same time.