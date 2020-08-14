One purchase you might not have considered while out hunting Back to School deals is a VPN subscription, but IPVanish's limited-time sale might just change that.

Right now, you can save 65% on a 1-year VPN plan offered by IPVanish. You'd regularly pay $144 for that length of time if you subscribed monthly, but this limited-time offer drops the monthly cost to just $4.12. Billed upfront at $49.99, the annual plan savings mean you can try out one of the best VPN services for yourself without breaking the bank. On top of the VPN discount, you also get 250GB of cloud storage with SugarSync at no extra cost which is definitely nice to have for school.

In recent years, VPNs have gone super mainstream and for good reason as they are super useful tools for our increasingly internet-connected lives. With the amount of time we spend online and the amount of personal information that you probably share, it's well worth considering a VPN to help protect your sensitive data. If you ever connect to public Wi-Fi networks, say at the coffee shop or while waiting for a flight, a VPN is for you too. Using one helps to anonymize and protect your online activity, stop ad tracking, and protects you from having your data intercepted.

VPNs are also incredibly useful for accessing content that would otherwise be blocked in your region. You can use IPVanish to bypass geographical restrictions on content so you can easily stream live sports or watch Studio Ghibli on Netflix from anywhere.

IPVanish's VPN service offers a speedy connection with a network of over 1,300 servers in 75+ locations worldwide, unlimited P2P traffic, and powerful apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. It's even a great VPN for Fire TV. Your subscription also allows for simultaneous use on up to 10 devices, which is more than many other providers. IPVanish uses 256-bit AES encryption and doesn't keep any traffic logs, either. Check out our IPVanish review for more on exactly how well it performs.

The added bonus of 250GB of SugarSync cloud storage could be a timely solution if you're needing a little extra storage for school documents and an easy way to share files remotely with other students. Even if you're not heading back to schools, it never hurts to have an extra backup for your important documents and photos.

It's well worth snagging a subscription at this discounted price while you can. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you change your mind, so you can try IPVanish out risk-free. If it's not for you, you can always check out our list of the best VPN deals for some alternative options.