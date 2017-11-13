The iPhone X isn't an Android phone, but it's a very good phone that Android users should understand.
It's a well-known refrain: Apple releases a new product and half the world claims it's the best thing ever, while others claim it's the equivalent of refried beans.
Apple calls iPhone X the future of the smartphone, but after using it for a week — and coming from months of Android use — I can comfortably say that it's a really great phone. In fact, it is the best iPhone to date, and I've had a tremendous time with it, but it doesn't drastically change my opinion of the iPhone as a product, nor of iOS as an ecosystem.
That's not to say Google and its hardware partners can't stand to learn a few things from the iPhone X.
Let's cut to the chase.
Face ID
Face ID is awesome. I disabled my fingerprint sensor on the Note 8 to see whether Samsung's iris scanner (which approaches the same security level as Face ID) could compete, and it just couldn't. And while Samsung's Face Recognition feature is indeed faster than iris scanning, it's also much less secure.
Here are the major differences: Face ID combines the best of iris scanning and face recognition. It creates a three-dimensional map of the face, so it has more planes of data to work with than just the iris, and uses infrared to match the data stored in its secure enclave against the person standing in front of it.
Face ID is so good and so consistent, you don't even need Touch ID. Until Android manufacturers can get there, they should stick to fingerprints.
With the Galaxy S8 or Note 8, you must choose one or the other; iris scanning, which is far more finicky and requires the phone to be close to the face to work (although it works great in the dark); or face recognition, which is faster and more forgiving, but uses the front-facing camera, which makes it fail more often in the dark.
I was admittedly skeptical of Apple's decision to remove the fingerprint sensor from the iPhone X — other than aesthetics (and perhaps cost), what reason did it have for not putting a Touch ID sensor on the phone's back? — but the adjustment has been relatively seamless.
The reliability has been close to perfect for me; whether indoors or in bright sun, the screen turns on as I take it out of my pocket, or I tap it once to turn on the display, lift it slightly towards me, and it unlocks. I've gotten into the habit of turning on the screen and swiping in one motion, and only a handful of times it hasn't caught up with me. Face ID also has the added benefit of working when I'm wearing gloves which, as I've recently discovered in a spate of cold Canadian days, is very helpful. Neither of Samsung's facial biometric solutions works reliably enough outside for my liking.
Moreover, Face ID APIs use the same biometrics hooks as Touch ID, so apps like 1Password, which I open dozens of times a day, just work out of the box. Android doesn't have that luxury; Google added cross-platform fingerprint APIs in Marshmallow, but there's no equivalent for iris or face recognition, so unless I use the fingerprint sensor on the S8 or Note 8, I have to manually enter my not-fit-for-human-consumption password every time.
I've spent a lot of time trying to make the S8 and Note 8's combination of biometrics work for me over the past months. Neither iris scanning nor face recognition is consistent enough for me to use by themselves (and remember, you can only use one at a time), and the fingerprint sensor is very poorly placed.
Smart Lock does help, especially if you're connected to a wearable or in a trusted environment like a home or workplace, but for security reasons, it only works in four-hour stints. The dissonance is just enough to put me off; you have to be so close to the screen and so deliberate that every time it fails I just want to disable it completely.
On the other hand, though, I dislike having to swipe up to unlock the phone every time; Face ID should let me bypass the lock screen altogether as Samsung's pressure-sensitive home button facilitates. Just tap the screen, authenticate, and let me in.
The upside is this: Apple nailed biometrics on the iPhone X, and Android manufacturers are going to have to think about whether they can and should try to compete, or just stick to the tried-and-tested rear or side fingerprint sensor, which is working well for them so far.
The size, weight, and materials
Apple calls the Gorilla Glass substrate covering the front and back of the iPhone X "the most durable glass ever made in a smartphone," but it's still glass, and it still scratches. I haven't dropped my unit yet, but judging from some tests it's not unbreakable, either.
That said, I really do like the overall design of the phone. It's slightly shorter and wider than the Galaxy S8, which also advertises a 5.8-inch bezel-less OLED display, but the stainless steel frame (shiny and chrome on my silver unit) looks expensive and feels distinctive. Given the $1000+ price, though, I'm not about to use this thing without a case, so I won't be seeing much of that chrome, for better or worse.
The iPhone X is also substantial — kind of like the Essential Phone in that regard. It's 174 grams, some 19g heavier than the Galaxy S8, and nearly identical to the much-larger S8+. Apple knows how to build a solid phone — it's been doing so for years — but the industrial design here doesn't feel worlds ahead of, say, Samsung or HTC. It's a luxury product that looks and costs the part, but doesn't feel considerably more so than the similarly-priced (and unapologetically aluminum) Galaxy Note 8.
What is does offer is a "Plus" set of features in a standard-sized body. I'd love to see Samsung offer a dual camera on its smaller Galaxy S9 flagship next year, because that size — the iPhone X, Galaxy S8, Essential Phone — hits the sweet spot for media consumption and one-handed use.
The screen and the notch
OLED is a big point of discussion right now, but the reality is that there's nothing particularly special about the iPhone's Samsung-made OLED screen. Like the latest displays on flagship Samsung phones, it's both incredibly sharp and vibrant, with near-perfect calibration, while also butting up against the limitations of modern OLED technology. Even Samsung hasn't figured out how to make an OLED display with an RGB stripe, so the iPhone X's sub-pixel array forms the same diamond shape as its Samsung rivals.
Blue shift is a thing, though not nearly to the same extent as the Pixel 2 XL, and even though the iPhone X's 2436 x 1125 pixel display is some 57 ppi denser than the iPhone 8 Plus's, you're still dealing with all the inherent properties, good or bad, of OLED. I like the screen and think it's probably among the best out there right now, but it's also Apple playing catch-up in a big way.
The notch, on the other hand, is interesting. A lot of early reviewers said that it "disappeared" into the experience of using the phone, but there I have to disagree. I see the notch, and am occasionally distracted by it, but here's what I've found: when an optimized Phone X app understands how to work within the confines of the notch, it's great. Google Photos, for instance, works beautifully by using the notch area as an accent; everything important — tabs, search bars, dialog boxes — are all below it.
There are still far too many apps that either haven't been optimized properly, and are therefore pillar-boxed, or haven't had enough time to really embrace the UX changes the iPhone X necessitates. Instagram, for instance, asks you to swipe up from the bottom to open a link in Stories — I've given up trying that move because it takes me home every time.
Even with its quirks, the notch is relatively innocuous in portrait mode. Switch to landscape, though, and nearly every situation looks odd. Safari doesn't wrap the design around the notch, which makes sense, while some games and video apps just ignore it altogether, so a portion of the content just isn't there.
It's inevitable that Apple will try to shrink the notch area until it disappears altogether, but until then we're stuck with a landscape experience that is truly problematic.
The gestures
The iPhone X's gestures are fine. I still think swiping down from the right side of the screen to access Control Center is a mistake, but given the way iOS is programmed, I don't see much of an alternative.
Android users will actually prefer the new system-wide gestures that return to the home screen with a swipe up from the bottom or switch quickly between apps with a horizontal flick of the thumb. There's still a learning curve, but it's neither insurmountable nor unintuitive; it took me a day or so to get used to.
In fact, the ability to quickly swipe between open apps is my favorite part of the new UX, since that's something I've been utilizing to great effect since Android 7.0 Nougat implemented the ability to tap twice on the multitasking button to switch between the last two active apps.
I've often wondered if Android will ever move away from a dedicated navigation bar and, if so, how it would work. Companies like Huawei and Motorola are moving in that direction with virtual or physical gesture areas that negate the need for static keys, but I've yet to find a solution that's reliable enough to switch to full-time. If and when Google decides to address this, I'm sure the solution will feel more natural for the platform.
The haptics
Haptics don't get a tremendous amount of attention, but they should: Apple's Taptic Engine is awesome, and should be fiercely emulated by every Android manufacturer. LG did a good job with the V30 — its haptics are precise, subtle and extremely satisfying.
I don't love the way iPhone X conveys notifications, but if left on a desk, incoming pings don't vibrate my coffee mug off the table; instead, it's more directional and therefore more effective. Given that Android uses haptics for so much of its OS-wide interaction, I'd love to see a company like Samsung spend more time on this.
The cameras
I'm pleased that Apple managed to fit a second stabilization module inside the iPhone X's secondary camera, because telephoto shots benefit from the additional gyro data, but it's clear to me, despite what DxOMark says about the phone's still photo fidelity, that it can't compete with the Pixel 2 for sheer delightful output.
What the iPhone X offers, as most iPhones have since 2010's iPhone 4, is consistency. Every photo taken with the iPhone X is usable — realistically grainy in low light, or properly exposed in bright, harsh sun — if not spectacular.
I also think it's interesting, and kind of hilarious, that Apple got beaten by Google in the race to the selfie portrait; even with all of the miraculous Kinect-like tech inside the notch, portrait selfies don't look any better — and in some cases are notably worse — than those transmuted by Google's tiny little front-facing camera and machine learning algorithms.
As I found with the Note 8's secondary telephoto lens, I appreciate its presence, but rarely use it. That it's stabilized, with a slightly wider ƒ/2.4 aperture, should help with the occasional video I shoot — the fact that the iPhone X can deliver 4K video at 60fps is one of the few standout features of the A11 Bionic chip, which is close to twice as fast as Qualcomm's flagship platform these days — but I haven't noticed an appreciable boost in quality over the iPhone 8 Plus.
In low light, the Pixel 2 is better, but not by much — Google is doing a better job with post-processing, since the above photo, taken in almost total darkness and lit only by the street lights and my wife's phone screen, is ISO4800 on the Pixel 2 but not as grainy as the iPhone's ISO2000.
I want to like the new Portrait Lighting modes that avail themselves of both the front and rear cameras. I almost always prefer the "Natural Light", or default, version of a photo, but I have also come across a few examples that really impress me.
As for Animoji — well, I'm having fun with them.
Battery life
I find Apple's descriptions of iPhone battery life to be confusing at best and frustrating at worst. On its specs page for the iPhone X, Apple claims that it "lasts up to 2 hours longer than iPhone 7," which is not helpful to me at all considering the iPhone 7 runs completely different silicon and, when it was released, was priced more than $300 less.
I'm getting all-day battery life, but an iPhone 8 Plus this isn't.
Instead, I want to be able to judge the iPhone X compared to the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, and the only useful metric Apple gives me is something called "Internet use," which is neither specific nor helpful.
I've learned that despite claiming "up to 12 hours" of internet use on both the iPhone 8 and X, and 13 hours on the iPhone 8 Plus, the iPhone X falls somewhere in the middle of those legacy designs. I usually get to sleep with 10-15% battery left, which is what I'd have remaining from a Galaxy S8, and slightly less than from the Pixel 2. In other words, larger Android flagships still wipe the floor with the iPhone X for longevity, but I've yet to find an Android phone other than, say, the Huawei Mate 9, that can compete with the iPhone 8 Plus.
iOS and the ecosystem
I spend a lot of time these days going between phones — between phones running "stock" Android and others running stock Android, and others still running versions of Android you wouldn't wish on your worst enemy (but fewer of those every year, thankfully), and iOS.
iOS still feels like a static mess in some ways, full of stolid, uncaring icons, red badges shouting at me to clear them, and a home screen completely unwilling to work with my aesthetic sensibilities.
But it's also, like, so fast. Android could only dream of maintaining the touch responsiveness and consistent frames per second that iOS so effortlessly achieves. You may think your Galaxy or Pixel is buttery smooth, but compare it to the flawless movement of the iPhone X home gesture and you'll be quickly humbled.
Those apps, too, are still better. I want to believe, now that we're in 2017 and not 2012, that developers care as deeply about feature parity on Android, but they don't: the best indie apps still don't come to Android (although one can argue, and I'd agree in some cases, that the indie app scene is extremely vibrant on Android — just in a way that doesn't make them much money); games arrive months late, if at all; and beloved products, especially camera-based networks like Instagram and Snapchat, lack specific features or optimizations that drive me crazy.
It's 2017 and you still can't count on Android apps to be of the same quality as their iOS counterparts.
My banking app, for instance, brought Touch ID (and, thanks to transferrable APIs, Face ID) support to its iOS app two years ago; the Android version forces me to enter my password like a chump every time. My favorite writing app, Bear, has no intention of building an Android version, and my formerly favorite meal-planning app, Grocery King, hasn't updated its Android app in over two years.
Of course, given that I spent the vast majority of my year with Android, I have come up with viable cross-platform alternatives — Google Docs is pretty good, and Mealime is great, too — but it still feels like Android apps play second fiddle to their iOS counterparts.
Apple deserves a lot of credit here, too. Android creation is known to be more cumbersome, both in app development due to Java, and in maintenance thanks to the sheer number of devices in use, but Apple has built an extraordinary ecosystem of dedicated developers that want to try to eke out a living on iOS. Apple's curation services are pretty great, too, especially with iOS 11: I always feel like there are great new apps to check out in the App store, but with Google Play I never know what the algorithm is going to feed me.
But Android is still better in these ways...
After spending any length of time with iOS, a few things really stand out to me: notifications are still much better on Android; the typing experience is more enjoyable on Android; using Android is much more flexible; and the variety of Android hardware is breathtaking.
Notifications are among the most critical details in any operating system today, and Android nailed it years ago and only continues to get better with every iteration. Google's lead in this regard is so absolute it might as well as insurmountable. In contrast, I loathe dealing with notifications on the iPhone.
Android and iOS are now very similar, but Google's platform has a couple of important advantages.
Typing, too, is considerably more enjoyable on most Android phones, mainly due to Gboard, which (ironically) started out as a third-party iOS app and brought its best features to its own mobile OS. Gboard's autocorrect is smart and reliable and its performance is near-perfect even on older hardware. And like Android itself, you can modify it to look and act the way you want. Apple added a bunch of that stuff to QuickType in iOS 10 and 11, but I always prefer to peck out long-form emails on my Pixel than my iPhone X.
I also love spending time with new Android phones, from the no-nonsense metal chassis of the $229 Moto G5 Plus to the mesmerizing light shifts of the Solar Red HTC U11. Android's openness has facilitated a revolution of smartphone construction and deconstruction, and Google's OS continues to allow practically anybody, at any price point, to get on the internet.
Should you buy an iPhone X?
Apple deserves a lot of credit not just for pushing the envelope of smartphone hardware innovation — look at iFixit's teardown of the iPhone X to see just how elegantly the whole interior is laid out — but for creating an ecosystem where, once you're in, you don't want to leave.
And while I know it's gauche to want us all to live in harmony, in my ideal world I'd have every devoted Android user try the iPhone X for a few days, and every devout iPhone addict use, say, a Galaxy Note 8 or Pixel 2 for the same amount of time. There are lessons to be learned from exploring the differences between the two and, in the end, realizing that they're not so different.
Android devotees probably have little interest in buying an iPhone X, especially one that costs $1000. That's fair: this is a very expensive phone. But if you're aghast at the presence of this review on Android Central, you're exactly the person who should try it, both to see what you hate and what you like.
Reader comments
iPhone X: The Android Central review
No. No you can't. You cannot find a cheaper phone that records 4K video content in 60 fps, that can do AR, or that has an optically-stabilized secondary camera.
you act like there is a BIG price difference between a 128GB Google Pixel XL and an IPhone X. $50. that's it.
Apples to oranges (no pun intended)... For the 64 GB version, the iPhone X is $150 more ($1000 vs. $850) than it's Pixel 2 XL counterpart. While the iPhone X has a larger max storage configuration of 256 GB compared to the Pixel 2 XL's max if 128GB, the price difference here is $200 ($1150 vs. $950).
There's actually a $50 price difference between the base model iPhone X ($999, 64GB) vs the highest storage configuration of the Pixel 2 XL ($950), which isn't that much different at all. You're right.
Speaking of the XZ Premium, if there have to be Android representative speed tests in the world, I wish more of these ran the XZ Premium or XZ1 up against the iPhone X, much less background process bloat than the Samsung 8 series.
There are other phones that record 4k at 60 fps and OSIS on both lenses AND they have faster wireless charging, real fast charging without needing extra accessories, longer lasting batteries and run a more flexible, customizable and powerful OS.
Name them.
Just want to correct one thing from the article: Gboard is now available on ios, and benefits from 3D Touch to get better results than swiping the space bar.
It has nothing to do with what iPhone X can do or it can't do. If someone wants an iPhone or iOS, they will spend the money. There is nothing wrong with that. It's preference.
I love my iPhone X. I actually left my Note 8 for the iPhone X because the size of the X is better and FaceID is much more secure than the laughable facial recognition on the Note 8, that can be spoofed with a photo. Also, security updates are very important to me and the Note 8 is still stuck on the August security patch, which is not cool at all. The Pixel 2 XL is a no-go for me because of the poor quality of the display.
I'm interested why you didn't mention AR in your review. AR is one of the selling points of the new A11 bionic chip.
LOL. You left the Note 8 because the size is better? How? Face ID is secure? http://pocketnow.com/2017/11/13/apple-iphone-x-face-id-security-vulnerab... The Note 8 has 2 other methods more secure than the face ID. Fingerprint and Iris scanning. You're complaints are invalid.
Iris scanning is unreliable and slow and facial recognition can be spoofed with a photo of the phone owner. And the placement of the fingerprint sensor is terrible on the huge device.
The Note 8 is way too big.
I owned every major Android flagship this year, including the S8, S8+, Note 8. Earlier this year, I had an S7 edge and Moto Z Force Droid. I also owned an iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X. I’m not an Apple fanboy. It’s that some phones are better for my use than others. The Note 8 was an unwieldy beast when I had it.
That extra 4 mm (the equivalent of the iPhone eks thick bezel) over your 8+ must have been a nightmare...
Those are legit complaints about the note 8 as far as unlock options and size. I prefer fingerprint unlock myself and I'd never buy a note with that placement.
Iris scanner is nearly as fast as face id and faster when you also have to still swipe to unlock the IP eks.
Security of face id over iris scan is debatable. Both have very convuluted ways of bypassing. A twin can get by face id but not through iris or fingerprint so you can't preach that it's secure.
No, iris scanning is not as face as FaceID. The iris scanner required you to place your eyes in the eye area on the screen, and it only works about half the time. FaceID can get spoofed by a twin, but it still is much more secure than a fingerprint.
Fingerprint can't get spoofed by a twin. Making your point invalid.
Uh....their fingerprints are different so....I suggest you learn the science you're talking about instead of making wildly false claims.
Until Apple releases the inevitable Plus series sized X next year. :p
Nothing about the iPhone x size is better than the Note's. Ridiculous comment.
It is to people who don't like gigantic phones.
Why are security updates important to you? Are android phones getting hacked or getting viruses because that don't have the most up to date security patch?
Of course you will say android is better in a lot of way as it is in your perspective. But ios also has a lot of advantages!
Same with pictures, both look great and it is more a matter of taste on how it renders
I've been an Android user for years, one things that Apple get right is pushing out software updates, compare that to Android and it's fractured state.
Watch and see as Apple is becoming more and more fragmented.
It's nice to read a sensible review of the iPhone X. Everything else I see is hyperbolic nonsense that would have us believe it is a class unto itself, which simply is not true. It's a great phone, but it's very much a part of the leading group - not a tearaway winner. Were it priced sensibly, that might be different. But the price is an issue and the fact that it doesn't even include the fast charger - basic equipment at the top end nowadays - make the price borderline consumer hostile.
Well, the Google Pixel 2 XL costs almost as much as the X and lacks a better build quality, lacks a better screen, and it lacks wireless charging.
128GB Pixel 2 XL is $950. 64GB iPhone X is $999. $50 is not that much.
To say that the iPhone X has a better build quality is highly subjective as there are plenty of people that conversely believe that the Pixel 2 XL is a well-manufactured device. There is no metric that can prove one is better, from a quality perspective, than the other. The screen issue is debatable, however, but even then, like build quality, what is unusable for some is perfectly fine for others. I personally haven't had an issue with the Pixel 2 XL's screen at all. The blue shift doesn't make the Pixel 2 XL unusable, it's just slight more prominent than the color shift that all OLED screens have. It doesn't bother me because I typically look at my phone's straight on than at weird angles, but that's just my own subjective viewpoint. And then there's wireless charging. This is another feature that is rather polarizing. Some like it for its convenience while others hate it for its comparably slow charging speed compared to the increases we've seen in recent years with Quick Charge and rapid charging with USB C. The respective positives for both forms of power delivery ultimately come down to which one you prefer, but it certainly doesn't make one better than the other. I've had devices that had wireless charging in the past and I enjoyed the convenience of being able to just drop my phone on the charger, but as wired charging speed have improved greatly in the last couple of years, charging speed has become, for me at least, far more important than convenience.
All this to say that each of these features you brought up as being better in the iPhone X are subjective determinations, likely to help justify the exorbitant price of the iPhone X. Before you criticize my use of the word "exorbitant," just remember that for the base storage configuration (64 GB), the iPhone X is $150 more than the Pixel 2 XL. At max storage, it's $200 more. While the iPhone X does have double the storage of the Pixel 2 XL (256 GB vs. 128 GB), Google provides unlimited photo and video storage at maximum resolution on Google Photos, thus rendering the discrepancy in storage price moot.
I'm not saying that the Pixel 2 XL is not an expensive device (because it is), but with price differences of $150 and $200, respectively, those differences are not insubstantial amounts of money (unless you're Scrooge McDuck and literally swimming in your gigantic vault of gold coins).
If Apple had come out with this year ago, I would have been tempted to try it!
I did upgrade from Apple to Android - HTC & then Samsung - and are enjoying that I can customise stuff. When I changed 3 years ago, Apple had a small screen and I was crying out for a large screen and now have moved on the Note8 which I am loving. I like what Apple does correct on its phones but they are boring and so predictable.
I do prefer the fingerprint sensor as a means of opening a phone and I no issue on opening Note8 either with my left or right hand and usually by the time it's out of my pocket it's open!. The finger reaches the sensor very naturally - my hand size is average.
I use a Mac ( for over 10 years) and consider I have the best of both worlds!
I stopped reading when you called the iris scanner finicky--you must be a moron.
There's nothing finicky or iffy about the iris scanner on my S8. It's fast, it's accurate and NO, YOU DON'T HAVE TO LOOK DIRECTLY AT nor do you have to look into the circles.
I've scanned my phone by a mere glance at it, day or night, walking or sitting.
So you're either lying to give the iPhone some points or--more than likely, you're one of those people that don't take time to set something up properly and then complain that it doesn't work.
We've already seen face ID fail and if you watch the video of the live failure the demonstrator wiped his face twice before trying again which leads to believe that face ID has trouble if sweat, light or makeup is on your face that wasn't there when you set it up.
We have also seen it fail when siblings try it and it fails when a young child with less defined faces try it.
At least Samsung was forward thinking enough to keep the fingerprint scanner.
Face ID is a beta product rushed to market for bragging rights.
Insults don't accomplish anything except for losing an argument part of its credibility.
Well, I had the S8, S8+, and Note 8 and the iris scanner was finicky on each of those devices. And it didn’t work I direct sunlight.
Just like some have had that same issue with the X. Reports of FaceID being finicky and not working in direct sunlight. I haven't had the issue with my S8 but at the end of the day they both use cameras and cameras can have issues with direct sunlight. However, I still have the fingerprint scanner to use as a back up....
FaceID doesn't use a camera. 30,000 IR dots are projected onto your face to get a 3D rendering of your face.
I suggest you learn the products you're talking about instead of making wildly false claims.
I'm sorry I used the wrong term. Should have said sensor. I suggest you quit getting butthurt over comments. Might make your life a bit more enjoyable. Either way...people have still had the same issue. Got anything to say about that?
If FaceID didn't use a camera it wouldn't work. From the Apple site...
"Face ID is enabled by the TrueDepth camera and is simple to set up. It projects and analyzes more than 30,000 invisible dots to create a precise depth map of your face."
You can tell when you've called someone out on their BS. That's when they get nitpicky about comments while not responding to what you've called them out on.
Learn the products or just listen to the marketing spin as you have?
If you want to get technical, iris scanning would be about 800% more "finicky" because it has an 800% smaller FoV. You absolutely do have to look at just the right spot, and that's by design. You've just gotten good at doing it, as Samsung predicted people would, so it works great for you.
Face ID and Iris scanning are both just math when you break them down. Math is constant. Feelings don't change it.
Can your drag and drop music and videos yet? Download torrents? Blocks ads on YouTube or other apps? Then no, ios will never be for me.
So, you're asking if you can do a lot of illegal stuff? How about you starting paying for movies & videos(and iTunes for movies, Apple Music for music is great place to start)?
I guess you have never downloaded a torrent in your life...
Take torrents away from the above and there's nothing illegal. Torrents aren't necessarily illegal either depending 9n the content.
"...something I've been utilizing to great effect since Android 7.0 Nougat implemented the ability to tap twice on the multitasking button to switch between the last two active apps."
I had no idea this was a thing. What a time saver. And to think I learned about it in a article targeting the iPhone. Beauty!!!
Lol I also had no idea about double tapping multitasking button. So very useful. I will be using this a lot going forward!!
My main takeaway from just the pics - the Pixel 2 XL is one uglyass phone.
Every other review I have seen has said that face ID is hit or miss. Or not there yet. Interesting.
Yes, good write up that lands the middle ground between "I hate everything Apple" and "This is my phone... worship it"
I'm impressed with the tech behind Face ID, but t's still slower:
Face ID:
1. Pick up phone.
2. Aim phone at face.
3. Swipe up on screen.
Touch ID:
1. Touch sensor.
We do have the iPhone 8 Plus as a family member now, and the U11 still slaughters it in battery life. Not just once in awhile, but every day. And the U11 screen looks better to boot ;)
That notch is quirky and I have not decided to like it or not. Having extra space for notifications is possibly a positive point, but notifications go away when not needed. The notch does not.
Not sure about A11 Bionic yet. Photoshopping a Geekbench score to keep on a flip phone is just as relevant as the scores we get on the A11, because it's not backed up in anything else. It's barely faster than the iPhone 7. The initial releases were slower than the Note 8 and oneplus 5 and U11 and Xperia XZ. Even after the optimizations and updates, the A11 still comes up short in RAM management compared to the Note. See the PhoneBuff speed tests for reference.
I do like the materials and the way the off-white accents the frame. The "strongest glass ever" scratches at level 6 on Moh's hardness scale, and the back cracking requires that the entire phone body be replaced.
If you actually use FaceID, it’s just as quick as a fingerprint sensor. Once the phone wakes, all you need to do is swipe up on the lock screen. FaceID will have the phone already unlocked in that time.
For someone that isn't an Apple fan or Apple cr so pusher, you have spent quite a bit of time on this comment section defending the phones short comings. I call bull****.
I'm combating misinformation (ahem, lies).
It's not lies when face id is a two step method. It's slower overall to get to the home screen.
FaceID might be quick, but by the time you've put your iPhone X in front of your face so you can swipe to unlock, anybody with a phone with a fingerprint sensor already has their phone unlocked by the time their phone is in front of their face.
You don't need to bring your phone to your face with FaceID. All you need to be doing is glancing at your phone. It is definitely just as fast as the average fingerprint sensor.
Take your iPhone X out of your pocket and "glance" at it while it's at your side and see how quickly you unlock it (it won't). Definitely not as fast as a fingerprint sensor.
"but t's still slower:" - just by naming more steps, it doesn't mean it's slower. at the moment you will swipe, it will be already unlocked. so, it's difference between touching sensor or swiping.
"We do have the iPhone 8 Plus as a family member now, and the U11 still slaughters it in battery life" - of course. because iPhone is used, but U11 is kept on the table in stand-by mode. Or do you really want to make us believe that someone is using it?
"That notch is quirky and I have not decided to like it or not. Having extra space for notifications is possibly a positive point, but notifications go away when not needed. The notch does not." - to do you understand that if notch wouldn't exist, there would be entire bar of that size. so, it's either you have that space for time/battery or you don't have. there isn't a option to have screen instead of notch.
"A11 still comes up short in RAM management compared to the Note" - don't say RAM management. just RAM. management means, how smart they're using. and Note sucks. this is why they put more RAM. Apple is good at that. this is why they don't need to put so much RAM inside.
"See the PhoneBuff speed tests for reference." - sure. if you don't like some benchmark, just recommend another one with the results you like
In real world use, face or Iris scanning are both slower than a touch ID implementation. Good example is picking your phone up from a table. In the iP8 and Pixel 2 XL all you do is grip the phone and activate the sensors, by the time you are looking at the phone it is unlocked. You have effectively eliminated at least one step. Pockets is a no brainier.
Not always. In real world scenarios your hands get wet or dirty, you don’t always hit the FPS correctly etc. iPhone X eliminate those scenarios all while giving you the option to double tap to wake and enter your pin.
Best to have more options.
What good are bench marks if the end product is slower?
AndreiVi - One thing to know about me is that, although I make mistakes, I never intentionally post something that's dishonest. On to the discussion!
Device unlock times.
Face ID using side button: 1.2 seconds
Face ID using Raise to Wake: 1.16 seconds
Touch ID on iPhone 7 Plus: 0.91 seconds
HTC U11 fingerprint reader: 0.34 seconds
If you can go from the device sitting on a desk or table, to fully unlocked, in less than 0.5 seconds with Face ID, I will be genuinely impressed and will buy you a drink.
Average battery percentage at noon for the Apple iPhone 8 Plus with 2,675mAh battery on Sprint, and the HTC U11 with 3,000mAh battery on AT&T.
iPhone 8 Plus: 40 to 45%
HTC U11: 75 to 90%
As far as the U11 not being used, it's my daily driver loaded with 135 apps, and typically sees 4 to 5 hours of screen on time each day. Checking the phone stats for the last couple weeks, I've used 12.23 GB of mobile data, 15.05 GB of WiFi data, and had 308m 17s of talk time. The iPhone 8 Plus is my son's (I own the 7), and he uses it pretty hard as well. He does keep Facebook running, and I don't, and I'm sure that has some impact.
Yes, I'm fully aware that not having the notch would mean notification icons would be on a bar across the main screen. I'm also aware that a notification bar can completely disappear. Now, there are a few wallpapers that attempt to hide the notch, but nothing yet that fixes having a chunk missing out of your movie. I like movies better than notches, but I guess that would fall under the personal preference category ;)
Apple SOC's utilize less RAM because they are generally a bit more efficient. My critique is with the claims of the A11 being 200% faster, and it's not. Not compared to the A10, not compared to the SD 835, not compared to the current Exynos. Why does the A11 take 8 seconds to open Asphalt 8 Airborne, when the U11 takes 6.4 seconds? That's just an example, but it's a frequently used reference that can be found in many speed test videos. If the Geekbench scores were credible, then the iPhone 10 should be opening Asphalt 8 in 3.2 seconds. I'm eager for your explanation of why it does not.
As to the speed test videos, actually going though multiple apps multiple times gives a better example of performance than one single number generated by only one app. That's my honest opinion, and I think quite a few other people would agree.
I think the biometric comparison isn't complete in the sense that you're really only comparing the iphone X to Note8. I prefer the rear fingerprint scanner in most android phones (Pixels in particular) to face unlock.
I also think that the whole system of swiping and gestures is kind of a mess. It still feels like the iphone X is a beta product...
Rather than look at the iPhone x and Note 8 as thousand dollar phones, consider that that we still call them phones while we use them to connect with our emails, banking, family members and friends, and for daily planners, purchasing, and entertainment.What do we increasingly not use them as? Phones.
Great review Dan. I think you really nailed all the iOS vs Android aspects of it all.
Ugh...GBoard? You know...I tried it. I really did. I gave it a good three or four months...but I ultimately went back to Swype. It just doesn't perform like I want it to and has some weird tendencies that drove me bonkers. The only thing I miss is the GIF search.
I can't make up my mind between Samsung's default keyboard and Swiftkey. Both are excellent. Gboard sucks moose.
I'd love to see a collaboration between Apple and Google ( Gapple/Goople ) and see what they could come up with
And that is what is called a balanced review. Mr Ritchie, take note.
Good review Dan.
I'm currently using an iPhone 7+ and a Nexus 6P, and this weekend I finally dragged myself to a store to check out the iPhone X.
To me the phone feels really small, and not in a good way. The screen may have comparatively smaller top and bottom bezels but the side bezels are just as big as on my 7+.
On some apps the notch is bearable but in others you really notice it and it steals some aditional screen real estate. The whole thing just feels very cramped to me.
I was considering selling my 7+ and buying the X, but now I think I might wait another year to see if Apple releases an "X Plus" model.
As far as ecosystems go, I think the difference is MUCH smaller than it was just 3 or 4 years ago, and there are quite a few apps I've used on Android that aren't avaible on iOS.
Both platforms have their strengths an weaknesses...
Spot on Daniel.. I'm also enjoying the iPhone X. Face Id is awesome, build is great and looks great. Camera is good but doesn't compete with my Pixel 2. Display is gorgeous. I think one can't go wrong if they buy the iPhone X. Great phone.
The IPhone X is nothing but a desperate game of catchup to Samsung and yet again the remove useful features such as headphone jack and touch ID and the home button. This phone I would never give one thought into buying.
You know, that's a very good point about using the phone outside in cold weather. I use the fingerprint sensor on my S7 Edge and use Smart Lock to keep it unlocked at home and when connected to my car's bluetooth. But I live in Wisconsin and even though I have touchscreen-compatible gloves, unlocking the phone with gloves on means using my PIN.
BUT...I still wouldn't want Face ID to be my only means of unlocking. I don't like the usability aspect of having to hold the phone out at an angle every single time I want to unlock it.
Decent piece, DB. It's always interesting when you put your Apple hat on.
The X is looks like a great device and Apple makes some quality hardware, but it's on iOS. if the X is "the future" as Apple tells the story, then that would suggest their AI/ML is "the future" as well. That's simply not the case. Siri is remedial and, IMO, light years behind what's going on with Google and Android; specifically Google Assistant.
The tech industry is moving from hardware specs to being able to handle tasks without always having to have a phone. Evidence that Apple recognizes this can be seen with the latest untethered Apple watch. The future isn't going to be about the number of emojis you can make your face look like, it's about how much can you get done without looking at your phone.
I have an iPhone 6S as a work phone and the OS is terrible... I find it to be an awful user experience, and nowhere near as pleasant as my personal Android phone. My wife however, is Apple all the way and loves her iPhone 7.
In a year or two ALL phones will be bezelless. I'll wait.
And I hope that the rumors of an iPhone X PLUS, with a 6.7-inch screen, are true. Why? Because I know there will be several Android copies made at a much lower price.
What will android be copying?
It's not a real game changer let's just face it. Buy it if you like but don't expect some extra refreshing experience is what I see for people used to flagship phones.
FaceID is cool but what about people who wear color changing glasses outside. I think fingerprint scanning just makes more sense for ease honestly. But to each their own apple devices are generally good at what they do.
Face ID seemed to do pretty good with most changes, like glasses and beards and hats. CNET did a section on things that are ok, and things that make it fail, like welders googles. Face ID was beaten yesterday by a security team using a 3D printed mask with photos of the eyes glued to it. It was a huge amount of work though, so I'm not concerned about anyone of the street doing the same.
Maybe someday I'll find my way to picking up a used slightly older (cheaper) iPhone to play around with but it's just not one of my tech priorities right now. My eyes are on my next phone (Samsung or Pixel) and further improvement to my smart home (Google Home) and computing (Windows) worlds (with maybe a modern gaming console thrown in for good measure - have an Xbox One S now).
Knowing iPhone could come in handy as most of my family uses them but are not super tech savvy and it is the one area I'm not great at helping them with.
The iris scanning on my 2 year old Lumia 950 XL on Windows 10 Mobile is faster than Samsungs on Android, but I still wish there was a fingerprint scanner for some situations.
Nice review.
what about touch sensitivity around edges? with no bezels around would be nice to know if it's prone to accidental touches. not having any bezel on the bottom is ridiculous.
You know, I haven't seen reports of false touches being a problem yet, but maybe people are still getting used to it. Or, maybe they are telling complainers that they are holding it wrong ;)
I love Apple products but after getting out of the ecosystem years ago, I will never even think of jumping back into their walled garden. I prefer to live free, and free I shall through Android.
@Daniel Thanks for the review. One thing I would like to point out is the way how you have compared how fast FaceID is to Note 8's IRIS scanner. You cannot just try to unlock FaceID and Note 8 at the same time as you have shown in the GIF due to both require attention as a key factor to unlock. You are and can only focus on one device at a time. The best way to test this would be to use them separately and see how good they are.
Personally, I have both the iPhone X and Note 8. I find FaceID and IRIS scanner both to be quick. In my Note 8, I have also set to unlock with Home button which then all I have to do is press the home button, it will scan my eyes and I am in.