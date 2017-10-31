Here's how Apple and Samsung's best of 2017 stack up to one another.

If you've checked your YouTube subscription box over the past few hours, you've probably seen a heap of iPhone X unboxings, first impressions, and reviews. The hype for Apple's latest flagship is real, and even if you're not a fan of the iPhone/iOS, there's no denying that this is one of Apple's biggest products in a number of years.

Apple fanatics will likely be blown away by what the iPhone X has to offer, but how does the device stack up to other Android phones? More specifically, how does the iPhone X compare to Samsung's Galaxy Note 8?

One of our forum users posted this question, and here's what some of you had to say in response.

Dominator81 10-27-2017 01:59 AM “ I actually like the gestures and was a fan of Webos... If the camera turns out to be unbelievably amazing and only if Face ID works better than the Iris scanner- it would have to work at all angles regularly, the I'd probably get one. Otherwise I'm happy with my N8 powerhouse and Pixel 2 Reply

TheAlmightyDrew 10-27-2017 03:35 AM “ You lose significant screen real estate, the headphone jack, Samsung Pay, the S Pen, fast charging out of the box (no need to spend another $75 on the accessories for it), customization etc etc. No. That would be a huge step backwards. Reply

Iva_LadyDiCaprio98 10-27-2017 06:39 AM “ Absolutely not. No iPhone or any other manufacturers aside from Samsung themselves can ever convince me to switch over. The Note8 is far superior and better in comparison to ANY new iPhone, especially the X. There is nothing offered on the X that could possibly even make me curious because all iPhones are uniform and boring and they don't fit my needs. I'm always gonna be a Samsung girl. Apple,... Reply

Auronda40 10-27-2017 04:05 PM “ I am so in love with my Note 8. I couldn't give this up for anything. This is the best phone I've ever had. I love all the features it's like my own little world in here lol. I came from an iPhone 6s plus and as soon as I saw this phone during the Samsung keynote I knew I had to have it. I decided not to wait for iPhone X pre orders to start and went ahead and pre ordered this Note 8. So glad I... Reply

Retinella 10-27-2017 09:29 PM “ The funny thing is that I exchanged my unlocked Note 8 for an iPhone 8 Plus just because Apple updates its software whenever a new problem is out there, like the latest WiFi bug. The Pixel 2 XL's screen is trash so that's why I didn't pick that up. As for the iPhone X, I will be waiting outside Best Buy on November 3rd with the hopes of scoring a 256GB silver one. Reply

With that said, we'd like to know – How do you think the iPhone X stacks up to the Galaxy Note 8 (or any Android phone for that matter)?

