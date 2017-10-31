Here's how Apple and Samsung's best of 2017 stack up to one another.
If you've checked your YouTube subscription box over the past few hours, you've probably seen a heap of iPhone X unboxings, first impressions, and reviews. The hype for Apple's latest flagship is real, and even if you're not a fan of the iPhone/iOS, there's no denying that this is one of Apple's biggest products in a number of years.
Apple fanatics will likely be blown away by what the iPhone X has to offer, but how does the device stack up to other Android phones? More specifically, how does the iPhone X compare to Samsung's Galaxy Note 8?
One of our forum users posted this question, and here's what some of you had to say in response.
Dominator8110-27-2017 01:59 AM
I actually like the gestures and was a fan of Webos... If the camera turns out to be unbelievably amazing and only if Face ID works better than the Iris scanner- it would have to work at all angles regularly, the I'd probably get one. Otherwise I'm happy with my N8 powerhouse and Pixel 2Reply
TheAlmightyDrew10-27-2017 03:35 AM
You lose significant screen real estate, the headphone jack, Samsung Pay, the S Pen, fast charging out of the box (no need to spend another $75 on the accessories for it), customization etc etc. No. That would be a huge step backwards.Reply
Iva_LadyDiCaprio9810-27-2017 06:39 AM
Absolutely not. No iPhone or any other manufacturers aside from Samsung themselves can ever convince me to switch over. The Note8 is far superior and better in comparison to ANY new iPhone, especially the X. There is nothing offered on the X that could possibly even make me curious because all iPhones are uniform and boring and they don't fit my needs. I'm always gonna be a Samsung girl. Apple,...Reply
Auronda4010-27-2017 04:05 PM
I am so in love with my Note 8. I couldn't give this up for anything. This is the best phone I've ever had. I love all the features it's like my own little world in here lol. I came from an iPhone 6s plus and as soon as I saw this phone during the Samsung keynote I knew I had to have it. I decided not to wait for iPhone X pre orders to start and went ahead and pre ordered this Note 8. So glad I...Reply
Retinella10-27-2017 09:29 PM
The funny thing is that I exchanged my unlocked Note 8 for an iPhone 8 Plus just because Apple updates its software whenever a new problem is out there, like the latest WiFi bug. The Pixel 2 XL's screen is trash so that's why I didn't pick that up. As for the iPhone X, I will be waiting outside Best Buy on November 3rd with the hopes of scoring a 256GB silver one.Reply
With that said, we'd like to know – How do you think the iPhone X stacks up to the Galaxy Note 8 (or any Android phone for that matter)?
Join the conversation in the forum!
Reader comments
Note 8 without a doubt. The slight tech advances and the fact that iOS UI has changed for the first time in a decade not withstanding, the Note 8 has no limitations for me. Can't say the same for iOS devices. Plus with Note you can see the whole screen without virtual bezels, that right there is a no brainer choice.
Well at least you can watch Wonder Woman on the Note 8 without losing a chunk of the edge of the screen.
This is a seemingly simple question that is fundamentally really complex and has “it depends” all over it. If you’re comparing the Pixel 2 and Note 8, then you are really (mostly) comparing hardware. When you compare the Note 8 to the iPhone X, there is a much bigger difference. Do you own apps/media, and if so, how much and with which platform? So, for me, the real question is do you want an iPhone or Android phone. I don’t see the Note 8 attracting iPhone users in masses, nor do I see the iPhone X attracting Android users in masses. This would be a more compelling question 8 years ago, but the truth is many of us (not all) are kinda settled into our platform of choice, and making the jump is a much larger decision than just choosing a particular phone model.
Thank you, but you know why site don't say/do that? Because it does attract clicks, which is how they get paid.
Let me guess? An android site will probably more pro Samsung. And count me in as one of those! Love my Note 8!!
If we are going based off of facts and not opinion, the Note 8 has more to offer hands down than the iPhone X, theres only 2 logical reasons someone would choose the iPhone X, 1. Heavily buried in the iOS ecosystem (purchased apps or music) 2. Prefer iOS navigation and UI. Thats it.
Between the two I'd probably pick the iPhone X. Apple does make good hardware and iOS isn't as bad as it used to be but neither of those choices would be my first pick.
The LG G3 had QHD. They are now on the LG G6 ...and beyond, as in the LG V30... Your $1000+ iCHUMP X does NOT even have QHD. The Ol' Saying was that iCHUMPS were about 3 years behind in Specs compared to ANDROIDS. Congratulations: Make that @ least 4 years now !
iCHUMP fo-evah, Baby!
Has it ever occurred to you that they don't want QHD? It's pretty pointless on a phone screen anyway with battery taking a hit. It's not like the iPhone has VR to take advantage of it anyway
My battery isn't taking any significant hit being on QHD full time.
No but there's definitely a difference. I jumped between FHD+ and WQHD+ quite a few times on my S8 and S8 Plus and sure WQHD+ is a little nicer looking but it still looks great without it so it's pretty unnecessary for most people. It definitely makes a difference when using VR so it's good to have the choice on the Note but it's really not needed on the iPhone
Waitaminute. ⏳ "Super Retina 👀 Display" . Euphemism for "NOT QHD"! Haaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa, Haaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa, Haaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa 👅👅👅...ad infinitum...ad nauseum.
While I'd pick a Note 8 (in fact, I already have... I'm holding one in my hand right now), I wouldn't blame anyone who wants an iPX- I really want one myself, even if I'm not in the iOS ecosystem (outside of music purchases). Honestly, this (and most $android_flagship vs $newest_iphone) boil down to "do you prefer iOS or Android?", which are worth talking about to people who may not understand the pros and cons of either, but on an Android enthusiast site most people will be choosing whatever the Android option is, regardless of it being Samsung, ZTE, OnePlus, etc...
I don't really understand why the Note 8 is being used to compare the iPhone X with. Surely the best comparison would be he Pixel 2 XL seeing as Pixel is basically Androids iPhone? Both are the platforms best, 'homemade' devices. I toyed with the idea of getting the X but I'm just not feeling all the gestures that have replaced buttons and there's a few too many features now removed that were important to me like Reachability so I'd still go for an 8 Plus if I jumped back to iOS. I've been toying with the idea of the Pixel 2 XL too but I've just asked my wife to go ahead and order the Note 8 instead as it just has pretty much everything I need plus more.
Because the note 8 is Android's champ.
Because the Pixel 2 XL is worth avoiding currently.
I would pick the phone with the best and largest high resolution screen, with microsd, wireless charging out of the box, headphone jack, capacitive screen / stylus, industry standard usb c, and most RAM.
If only Samsung could update their flagships as fast as Apple could.
Was an iphone user until the 5s, switched to Samsung Galaxy S4, then S5/6/7 and was considering going back to iPhone with this X version, but a bunch of reasons made me pick up a Note 8 instead. Little things that end up making a difference:
-Availability. I woudnt be able to pick one up where I live before Q1 2018
-Price tag, considering what's in the box. 1400 euros here for a 256gb (that 64gb unit is a joke to me), and the audacity to ask for an extra 80 euros for a fast charger. I simply voice my discontent with my wallet.
-I like the expandable storage on the Note 8. Not just the expansion part, but the SD card swapping part too.
-No headphone jack. Yeah im old school and I cant fathom the idea of yet another thing not to lose (that apple jack dongle).
The only thing I really dislike with the Note 8, and which I think the Iphone X will manage better, is the unlocking process. With the oddly placed fingerprint sensor on the N8 (I use a rather thick wallet case), the annoyance of the iris scanner (face has to be dead in front of the screen, doesnt really work in strong sunlight - a problem where I live), im back to using a pattern/passcode. Not practical at all. Not 2017, I might even add.
After having been burned by Samsung before I'm going with Apple for a few (S3 and Note4 each crapped out on software update, S7 mfg failures) Along with each of these just burning through battery power and heating up. Yes you can blame some sort of app but it shouldn't happen.
As a constant switcher of platforms; this is the first time I'm not even interested in the new iPhones(8 or X). Extremely happy with my Note8.
I would pick the iPhone X out of the two if I had to just because of size. I LOVE big phones but I’m a short girl with small hands and the note 8 was the first phone too big for me. That being said, I’d go with neither. Very happy with my pixel 2
Can't get past that intrusive sensor tab on the X's display. A month later & still very happy with my Note 8, former iPhone user coming from the 6s plus. No regrets. Sorry iPhone but you had your chance.....
Yaks iPhone is too basic outdated and overpriced, the Note 8 is far better value and will always be, iPhone can't hold a candle to it
its really overpriced , the Note 8 is good vale and will always be