Smartphone accessory makers love to promote the idea that their product will enhance the functionality of your device. In spite of all the hype not all accessories will live up to those lofty expectations, but we sure do love it when designers push the limits of what consider possible from our phones. The Eye Smartcase is an iPhone case that doubles as an Android phone complete with 4G connectivity and gives you access to both mobile operating systems at once. It's a really bold product which you may have seen featured on Unbox Therapy or elsewhere on the internet. The Eye Smartcase purports to combine the two most popular mobile platforms into one singular device so you can swap between iOS and Android as you need throughout your day. This case has been in the works for a couple of years now and is in the home stretch towards its official release.

This case is about the size of a Mophie battery case except instead of extra battery the Eye Smartcase offers a full-featured Android smartphone experience. The Eye Smartcase will be available for the latest iPhone models going back as far as the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus and up to the iPhone X. So what are the specs for this Android device? The phone includes a MediaTek MT6739 chipset which includes 3GB of RAM and supports 2G, 3G and 4G networks (with two SIM slots), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS. There's 32GB of onboard storage with a microSD slot that supports up to 256GB and a 2800mAh battery that is supported by Qi wireless charging. The 5.7-inch HD 720p display is located on the back of the case and the whole thing will run Android 8.1. Oh, and it also brings back the headphone jack for those who were peeved at Apple's decision to nix the legacy hardware with the iPhone 7. There's a number of reasons that make this case a compelling option. Maybe your required to use an iPhone for your job but you really prefer to use Android and don't love the idea of carrying two phones around with you. You can also use apps and do things on Android that simply aren't available for iOS and literally double up your phone's functionality. We all know that the rear camera is the best camera for taking photos, and the Eye Smartcase will let you mirror your iPhone's rear camera as a selfie camera on the Android OS, letting you take the best selfies ever (if you're into that sort of thing). Beyond that, there's simply the cool factor of owning a phone case that features another freaking phone.