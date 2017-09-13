A day after Apple completely reinvented everything all over again for a second time once more, some thoughts on what that means for the Android faithful.
Apple does what Apple does. And on Tuesday at the new Steve Jobs Theater at the new Apple Park in the same old Silicon Valley, Apple unveiled the Apple Watch Series 3, Apple TV 4K, iPhone 8 and iPhone X. And in doing so, it reminded us (or at least should have) of this simple fact:
Apple doesn't give a damn what you think. It's gonna do what it's gonna do. And it's gonna do it better than just about anybody, because it's not trying to be anybody else. It's not trying to be Samsung. It's not trying to be Google. It's not trying to be Facebook or Snapchat. (Mostly.)
That's a good thing. And it means some interesting things for Android. Or not.
Let's break down what happened Tuesday.
Tim Cook, Steve Jobs and the storms
OK, nothing really Android-related here. But I do enjoy Apple CEO Tim Cook at events like this. No, he's not the world's most dynamic speaker. But damned if he's not authentic.
His voice breaking when talking about Steve Jobs. His remarks on Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.
Maybe I'm biased because he grew up about 45 miles from where I'm sitting as I type this, and so the accent is familiar. But that sort of Southernness at product events is something you don't get very often — if ever — in the Android world. It's not typical Silicon Valley. It's not Asian. It's not European. ... It's just an interesting change of pace if you end up sitting through as many of these things as we do here.
Apple Stores — erm, Town Squares ...
This really is peak Apple. Never mind the hardware. It's this sort of ridiculous aspiration that the company will always be known for.
It's not enough to have an end-to-end retail experience? Purchase, post-purchase, service, and repair. Is there any company that does this better for this sort of product? (Or any sort of product, for that matter?)
But this talk of Apple turning stores into some sort of town square is, of course, ridiculous. You go to an Apple Store for two reasons:
You go to an Apple Store to get something. To get a new phone or computer. To get something fixed. To leech off that sweet free Wifi for a little while.
Or you go there just to play with the cool shit.
You don't go there for a sense of community. Or to stage protests. Or to set up an outdoor street fair. (OK, Apple's sort of toeing the line with that last one, but I'd argue anything in that realm is in support of point one.)
No. The only way to look at an Apple Store now and forever is as a means to sell things. Period.
Apple Watch
Hey, look. The Apple Watch is the best-selling watch of any major watch manufacturer, anywhere.
I'd say the bar is still pretty low when it comes to traditional, full-fledged smartwatches. Yeah, offerings from Samsung and Android Wear have gotten better over the years, but c'mon. More interesting is the comparison to traditional watch makers. TechCrunch's John Biggs does a good job a breaking down why beating them on the balance sheet wasn't all that hard for Apple to do.
The new heart-rate stuff Apple's rolling out looks great. And ditto for tapping your watch to compatible gym equipment to really keep track of your workout. That's something I'd love.
But for those of us who have gone from the early days of smartwatches back to mechanical watches, I'm just not seeing anything that would lure me back. And that goes for the cellular option, too. I have to imagine that it's certainly better than Samsung's first attempt at a watch/phone combo (I can remember calling my wife from 30 stories above Manhattan), and it's a great thing to have if you need it.
Know who REALLY wants cellular on watches? U.S. carriers.— Phil Nickinson (@mdrndad) September 12, 2017
But I don't need it. And don't yet see anything that makes me need it.
Apple TV 4K — inventing old things all over again
So Apple TV 4K is getting — wait for it — 4K resolution. And HDR quality. And Dolby Vision. And for the most part that's table stakes for a high-end streaming platform, and it certainly took Apple long enough to get it.
Will you notice the difference? Probably. Can you live without it? Sure. Is it the obvious and necessary improvement you'd expect at this point? Yep. Apple didn't do anything here that you wouldn't expect. None of this is new technology. It's just new if you didn't already own it in an NVIDIA Shield TV, or a Roku Ultra.
It's a good update for Apple TV.
Except that the remote control still sucks.
iPhone 8, iPhone X, and my head just hit the keyboard
One thing I've always liked about iPhones is that they look like iPhones. You see one on the street, and you immediately know what it is. That's mostly thanks to the home button, of course, but also just the overall look of the thing.
The iPhone 8 keeps that aesthetic. It's a better iPhone is all. Faster, more powerful, better cameras. Same shit, different year, right?
The iPhone X is the bigger deal. And it's not because of the price — starting at $999. And I'd argue it's not even because of this phone. It's because this phone is the start of the next generation of iPhone. It's not so much a bridge between old a new — more of a leap from one road to the next.
Of course, we all knew what the iPhone X was going to look like before it was announced. But I couldn't help but look down at the phone I'm currently using — the LG V30 — and think just how similar the two look. Same goes for the Galaxy S8. Or the HTC U11. Or the Essential Phone.
iPhones look different. And there will be millions of old ones for the next five or six years that still do. But we're entering an age in which iPhones — starting with the iPhone X — are going to look like every other damn Android phone out there.
Beautiful, large OLED screen. Not new, no matter what Apple tells you. (And the pixels per inch are still less than what you can get on other current phones.) No physical (or pseudo-physical) home button on the front.
Wireless charging? Been there, done that. Since 2011.
Been AIRPOWERING™ all the things before it was cool. pic.twitter.com/dqPSyk8Eof— Phil Nickinson (@mdrndad) September 12, 2017
Face ID and poopmoji cameras
Smartphone cameras have changed the world more than just about anything. They've completely upended journalism. They've given voice to the voiceless. You wouldn't have the Arab Spring or Black Lives Matters or horrible YouTube haul videos without smartphone cameras.
Now? We get animated Poopmoji. For $999.
Poopmoji isn't the advancement we need, but it's probably the advancement we deserve.
This is tied into Face ID, of course, wherein Apple has shunned the fingerprint sensor for lasers and cameras and camera lasers to map your face. And what better way to learn and get better at this sort of thing than with Poopmoji. (For $999.)
I don't really have anything to say about Face ID that Jerry didn't already say here.
That especially goes for the part where he says we don't yet know what we don't know. Certainly, Apple wouldn't (cough) ship a half-baked unlocking tool. But this is the sort of thing you can't figure out in a demo area. You've got it get it in your hands and actually use it in real life. In your home. Outside. In the sun.
Face ID certainly won't work for everyone. There will be edge cases. If Apple manages to pull this off in the same way it led the way for fingerprint sensors on all phones, it's a big deal.
But I'm also not convinced that Face ID is the end game. We know everyone's working on fingerprint sensing under glass, and that it's just not yet ready for prime time. We might well see that next year or the year after. In the meantime, it could be an excellent alternative.
Or it could be a reason to not buy this $999 phone.
One thing to think about, though: Face ID on MacBooks. That could be fun.
So what the hell does this mean for Android?
This smartphone thing isn't a zero-sum game. Nobody wins here. You want an iPhone? Buy an iPhone. You want Android? Buy Android. Both are excellent for different reasons. Both ultimately do the same thing.
David Ruddock at Android Police opines that "The iPhone X will overshadow the new Pixels." Of course it will. Every iPhone has always overshadowed Google's own phone. So has every Galaxy phone. And we're not even getting into Oppo and Huawei and the more regional phones that sell a shit-ton outside the United States.
No. Google's going to be Google. (OK, it might soon be HTC-Google.) Google knows what it has to do if it wants to "win" with the Pixel. But it's not going to creep in on its other partners to that extent.
Samsung's going to be Samsung and make really good phones and market the hell out of them and sell a lot of hardware. The LG V30 is excellent. OnePlus is still nipping at a lot of heels.
And Apple's going to continue to be Apple. It'll continue to innovate at its own pace, because it's still running a different race than everybody else. The only way Apple "loses" is if it somehow ends up on the same track as everybody else. Big OLED screens and wireless charging and Dick Tracy watches are a big deal only because Apple had never done them before. It doesn't matter that we had bad implementations of them six years ago on Android phones that didn't sell a fraction of what the iPhone has sold. (To say nothing of the longevity of those phones in the first place.)
What matters is what Apple's going to next. And what Android's going to do next. For the former, that's the iPhone X. For the latter, we need to look at Project Treble and the framework improvements that are paving the way for the next generation. (Some of this year's phones will get that, but mostly I'm looking toward the new Pixel, and 2018.)
Oh, and, yeah. Someone better start working on Poopmoji.
Reader comments
iPhone X and iPhone 8 impressions from an Android user
Being me. I will pickup both the Apple 8 and X. This coming from a Android user. I use both platforms daily between my business and personal use.
Why do you need both iPhones though? Why not just get the X?
I like the newest tech on the market.
Are you a wizard
Going to use one in each hand at the same time?
Thank you, Phil, for the balanced discussion. Good to see the more level-headed legacy half of AC come up every now and then.
Apple TV is utterly stupid. For that price, just go and buy yourself an Xbox.
Don't underestimate what the reduced cost of 4K movies and the automatic upgrade to 4K versions for 1080p versions you've already purchased will do for the consumer in the 4K space. That was the highlight of the Apple announcement for me.
That only happens because Apple entered the 4K space with hardware.
If you're already entrenched in iTunes sure. If you want to have somewhat platform agnostic content then it's not for you, and doesn't matter.
Don't assume that Google or anyone else can cut that same kind of deal with Hollywood.
^^ yep
Same arguments were made for TV show purchases and rentals, HD movies, 3D movies, music subscriptions, and album/song sales. Take a look now at every other intangible media product and the prices are identical across the different content providers .
The problem was never cost but exclusivity, and 4K will be the same.
Same argument applies, and until it's proven that others can cut the same deal then it stands. If/when Google and others get the same deals then obviously the argument no longer stands.
As safe as it may be to assume they'll all get the same deals, it's still not guaranteed.
I'll say again what I said on the other article. FaceID feels like it was supposed to be something else and ended up the unlocking method of choice for the X because they couldn't get underglass Touch ID in time. They had it, so they cobbled it into the new iPhone.
What I don't get is why not put a fingerprint scanner on the back like lg/Samsung or side like Sony if they could not get the screen button to work.
I feel Apple dropped the ball with the X you pay more for the phone but in a way less options than the 8.
Each to there own though I still perfer my sony xz premimum over what's out there at the moment though but like I said each to their own
I suspect that Apple believed they were going to solve the under-glass problems, so they committed to this design early. It would take a lot of effort to rejig the insides to fit a fingerprint scanner on the back side, and there's no obvious spot to plunk it (as there is with the S8 and Note 8). Depending on how they've set up the wireless charging coils, it would quite likely have to be an ugly bump in the top-right corner. And Jony Ive would never allow an aesthetically displeasing solution, so that's a non-starter.
Personally, my backup plan would have been to drop wireless charging (which is nice to have, but not a necessity) and hide the scanner under the Apple logo. I imagine that many people would be tickled by the symbolism of unlocking their phones by tapping the logo.
Makes a lot of sense.
I'm sure they were confident from last year they would have this working for this year's 10th anniversary. And of course placing it at the back wouldn't have been Apple's style nor would they want to be doing what everyone else is doing. If and when they get it embedded we ll see the return of their Touch ID.
Didn't they purchase the original Kinect maker a while back? Seems like they've been working towards this for some time now. They had to have been planning for those sensors for quite some time.
Now, if you mean that they also wanted to have under glass FPS for the X then yeah, I agree with you. I think next year they will have both.
I think they had the tech, but really never intended it to be for face unlock. Or a direct replacement for Touch ID. I think animojis are a waste of the the tech but possibly the tip of the iceberg. Seems like a lot of hardware and software just to open your phone and make turds laugh.
Damn poopmoji are going to be game changing when they trickle down to the cheaper iPhones.
Say no more Phil :)
I do wish for that as well. But, alas, he keeps coming back.
My biggest complaint is that the iPhone 8 should've been the iPhone 7 last year. The 7 was such a joke of an upgrade and the 8 isn't much more, and would've been much more appropriate last year. A 7S would've been a better compliment to the X this year.
The reason why the iPhone 7 was just an upgraded 6 SS model was the total redesign was being saved for the 10th anniversary. And of course they thought they would have the fingerprint sensor embedded tech working. If they had gone with the all screen this year's event wouldnt have stood out. Just an S version upgrade from last year's.
One thing ppl don't know this all screen redesign or as per Jonny Ive's vision from around 2012 a sheet of glass was in the works for some time. This wasnt just done bec of Xiaomi's release from last November or bec of Samsung S8.
My opinion is that iPhone users, whel most of them, live in a paralel world. For them Android futures doesn't exist, so everytime when Apple throws them something at the table they will say : "This is something new and delicious".
On the other hand for me as an Android user I'm glad that Apple made the move with the iPhone X, becouse now Android manufacturers will have to work harder than ever to convince us buy an Android device or at least stay with Android.
I am loving the hard edged, tell it like it is, articles going up on this site. I believe you cater toward a mature audience and I appreciate the mature, straight talk content.
There's a difference between this balanced straight talk and the bitter straight talk yesterday. You don't have to be wildly biased to be an "adult"
The face ID implementation seems kind of stupid why do I have to unlock the phone and still have to swipe up to get to the home screen shouldn't you just unlock the phone and it automatically goes to the home screen like the iris scanner does on the Galaxy S8 S8 plus and Note 8
I saw that too. Lame
Like the camera is any better ! Can't take low light or think from a distance. See how they go after the Gen stupid . Selfies and instgram. At least the note can zoom in for a start . I don't see any real difference. Qi charging most Android has that or better .
But since Apple is doin qi charging now we're gonna see it in coffee shops and airports on a regular. I been using qi charging since my nexus 6. But we both know Apple will give it a bigger push.
I can see an apple town square. It would be a safe space full of hipsters and liberal snowflakes..
Shouldve done a gesture thats on the v20.. Double tap screen and swipe to unlock.
Good morning, good morning, good morning, good to see you all here..............
Enjoyed this take Phil. You're so right about everything you said here.
The most interesting and exciting things for me were the cameras and ARKit. Seems really cool and given the new 4k shooting options with the updates to portrait mode is really promising. Everything else had an "it's been done" feel to it.
I was disappointed by the X. Felt like a half baked product to me. We'll have to see what they come up with next year. or the year after. But as ever they sure do knowhow to market the phone.
Any idea why our Android phones don't shoot higher resolution slow motion and FPS? I'm set on getting the V30 and I was hoping it would be able to shoot slowmotion in 1080 and a higher FPS due to it being a videographer phone.
I'm guessing the 835 chip ( heck even earlier ones) could handle it, so why still only 720p?
Any information on this would be great. Was the only thing about this new iPhone I was a little jealous about.
I also like Tim Cooks authenticity! Gonna preorder the X and for my android fix it is between the LG V30 and Pixel XL 2.
What a amazing device Apple has created here.
Which one?
Appreciate your take Phil, as always.
Sorry but once again I have no interest in the newest iPhone. But to those that are getting one I hope you enjoy it. I'm eagerly waiting for the Note 8 to arrive in stores.
Every Android journalist is really week for apple! I feel like know Android journalist really goes hard for hard Android!
Gimmicks, gimmicks, gimmicks and more gimmicks. Wireless charging, fingerprint scanners, smaller bezels, dual cameras, facial ID, and NFC. I don't care about any of that ****. Give me a phone where the screen don't crack, no glass on the back, at least 720p, great speakers, a headphone jack, at least 3000 milliamp battery, at least a 630 Snapdragon, a great camera, Spigen case and at least 4 gigs of RAM, and I am freaking HAPPY!! *I forgot about the 5.2 inches of screen, at least. 5.5 is preferable.
Android is really just competing against itself and all the old versions of the OS. The high end is going to be Samsung from here on out.