Expected to be completed in Q4 2017 or early 2018, T-Mobile's acquisition of Iowa Wireless means additional features for customers and further expansion for the Un-Carrier.

Rumors regarding a deal between Sprint and T-Mobile have been circulating for what seems like years at this point, and while we wait around to see if anything ever comes of this, T-Mobile has just announced that it will be acquiring all remaining interest in Iowa Wireless.

Also known as iWireless, Iowa Wireless is one of the leading provides for cell service in the central part of the country. iWireless currently services Iowa, western Illinois, and eastern Nebraska, and in the 20 years that the company has been in operation, it's established 103 physical storefronts and around 75,000 customers.

Iowa Wireless was already acting as an affiliate of T-Mobile's network, but with this new deal, Iowa Wireless customers will gain access to all of T-Mobile's Un-Carrier features — including unlimited 4G LTE data, free Netflix subscriptions, free in-flight texting/data, and more.

The deal is expected to be finalized between Q4 of 2017 and early 2018, and T-Mobile says that it will work on expanding LTE coverage for Iowa throughout the rest of 2017 and work on the state's 600 MHz infrastructure "in the future."

Per T-Mobile's CEO and President, John Legere:

We're taking T-Mobile to every corner of the country and this deal shows our commitment to expanding in the heart of America. We've been disrupting the wireless industry for the benefit of consumers for the last five years now and customers in Iowa will be able to experience the benefits firsthand.

Along with providing Iowa Wireless customers with more features and increased coverage, this acquisition also helps T-Mobile get closer and closer to its goal of opening 17,000 combined retail locations before 2017 is up.