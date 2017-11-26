These prices are good for one day only!
Amazon's latest Gold Box deals of the day include up to 30% off popular smartphone accessories from well-known brands like iOttie, mophie, APC and more. This drops some of the items down to as low as $12.99, so be sure to check out everything that's included and grab what you want before the prices jump up tomorrow.
- iOttie Easy One Touch 2 Car Mount - $12.99 (Was $19.95)
- iOttie iTap Car Mount - $14 (Was $24.95)
- iOttie iTap CD Slot Car Mount - $16.50 (Was $24.95)
- iOttie iTap Wireless Qi Car Mount - $48.50 (Was $79.95)
- APC Back-UPS 850V UPS - $59.99 (Was $99.99)
- CyberPower Standby UPS System - $36 (Was $51.95)
Be sure to pick up what you want before the sale ends tonight!
