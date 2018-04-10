iOttie has been one brand leading the way on innovative new designs for wireless chargers — whether for in your car or around the home or office . This year, the iON Wireless charging pad got a trendy makeover to include a stylish heather fabric finish as you would find on smart speakers such as the Google Home Mini or the latest Amazon Echo .

Wireless charging has been around long enough now that we've long surpassed the utilitarian design of those early wireless chargers. You've seen the ones that looked like miniaturized UFOs and stood out like a bizarre plug-in coaster on your desk.

In the same way that Amazon and Google are trying to design smart speakers that don't look as out of place among your home decor, the iOttie hopes to do the same with iON Wireless Plus Fast Charger. It's Qi certified, of course, and compatible to deliver the best fast charging speeds for whichever device your drop onto it. Due to the 18W USB-C input, you can simultaneously charge a Galaxy S8, Note 8, or S9 at fast charging speeds while also using the included USB-A port to charge a second device.

It's thoughtfully designed with an internal air vent structure to prevent overheating and maximize charging efficiency, and the LED status light is easy to see at a glance without being distractingly bright if you like to charge your phone on your bedside table.

You can snag yourself a stylish new wireless charger for just $50, available in Ruby red, Ash gray, or Ivory white so you can get the one that best fits into your office or home decor.

