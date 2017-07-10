Amazon UK is replacing a few price tags today to help get Alexa into your home with discounts on the Echo and Echo Dot.

The Amazon Echo and Echo Dot are currently on sale for Prime Day UK. The online retail giant has slashed the prices of its connected hardware to £79 and £34, respectively. That's a full 47 and 30 percent discount to introduce smart connectivity to the home.

The already affordable Amazon Echo Dot is now £34.99, but the highlight is the Amazon Echo, which sits at a super-reasonable £79.99. Both the white and black variants are included in this promotion, which will run until 11:45 p.m. GMT this evening.

See Echo at Amazon See Echo Dot at Amazon

As an added bonus, Amazon also discounted the Fire TV with Alexa voice remote by 25 percent, and will now set you back just £29.99.

See other enticing Amazon Prime Day deals!