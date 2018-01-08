Here's how to join.

Save for the strangely absent oleophobic coating underneath the pre-installed screen protector, the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus proved to be excellent phones in early 2017 with great cameras, long battery life, and strong hardware design. Both phones shipped with Android 7.0 Nougat, but now in January 2018, Huawei is rolling out an official Oreo beta.

Android Oreo's already arrived in a stable form to the P10 and P10 Plus in China, so this beta is for the international variant of the phones. Supported units must have software versions VTR-L09C432B180, VTR-L29C432B180, VKY-L09C432B181, or VKY-L29C432B181, and assuming you have one of the following, enrolling in the beta is quite simple.

With your P10 or P10 Plus, install the Huawei Beta app, open it and log into your account, and then go to Personal -> Join project -> Available projects. Once you do this, you'll receive an OTA update for the Oreo beta to immediately download and install onto your phone.

Huawei hasn't said when a stable version of Oreo will launch for the international P10 and P10 Plus, but seeing as how there's already a beta, our guess is that it should be here within the next few weeks.

