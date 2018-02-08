It'll save you a time or two.
Right now you can pick up this 12000mAh 400A jump start kit for just $34.79 when you use the coupon code AUKEYBC1. This is the lowest price this has ever hit.
Aukey's jump starter can be used for cars, boats, motorcycles, and lawnmowers. It'll even charge your phone. It also has a flashlight to help light your path. For these reasons, an item like this is essential in your car. Keep it in your glovebox or trunk next to your first aid kid and you'll always be prepared. Hopefully, you'll never have to use it, but you'll be glad to have it on hand.
This features 2 USB ports, 400 peak amps, and 12000mAh of backup charging power. Your purchase is backed by a 2-year guarantee.
Reader comments
Instead of getting stranded, get this discounted Aukey jump starter
19 minutes old article and the price has already jumped $20......
U have to use the coupon code
I didn't realize these power banks were powerful enough to jump a car. Something to think about getting.
Most aren't. The ones that are specifically made to jump car batteries have much, much higher amperage output than the battery packs that you and I carry in our bags. And even though these things have USB ports to charge electronics, you don't want to use it as your regular battery pack. I have one of these (different brand, but essentially the same thing) in my car, and it's MUCH heavier than my Anker Powerbank, despite having about the same battery capacity.
Great price! I have a similar Cobra jump starter that was $130.
I got a DBPOWER one for $75 last month. And I know it works really well, because not two weeks after I bought it, I left my dome light on while parked in an airport garage for five days and came back to a dead battery. Good job, me!
What cranking amps did the DBPOWER have?
Swiss Army Battery Pack!
Just bear in mind that these things are designed to get a car to crank when you've left your lights on and you just don't quite have enough juice to start things. If you have a completely dead battery, you need a real jumper or realistically, a trickle charger.