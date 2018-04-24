Earlier this month, Instagram announced that it was working on a tool to allow users to download and save offline copies of their data. Today, that tool is being launched as Data Download.

Data Download is rolling out to Instagram now, with access currently available on the web and coming soon to the Android and iOS apps. You'll find Data Download within your privacy settings, and after requesting your info, it'll be compiled and delivered within a matter of hours/days.

Once your data is ready to go, you'll have offline copies of your photos, videos, any stories you've archived, comments, direct messages, and your profile info.