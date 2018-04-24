Earlier this month, Instagram announced that it was working on a tool to allow users to download and save offline copies of their data. Today, that tool is being launched as Data Download.
Data Download is rolling out to Instagram now, with access currently available on the web and coming soon to the Android and iOS apps. You'll find Data Download within your privacy settings, and after requesting your info, it'll be compiled and delivered within a matter of hours/days.
Once your data is ready to go, you'll have offline copies of your photos, videos, any stories you've archived, comments, direct messages, and your profile info.
Why is Instagram just now releasing something like this? While Data Download should have been in place a while ago, it also ensures that Instagram is in compliance with the European Union's new GDPR privacy law that'll officially go live on May 25, 2018.
If you want to check out Data Download for yourself right now, here's what you need to do:
- Go to Instagram from your computer
- Click on your profile and then the gear icon
- Choose Privacy and Security
- Scroll down and click Request Download under the Data Download section
- Enter your email and click Next