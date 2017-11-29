REGRAM – IT'S FINALLY COMING

To say that Instagram's added a few new features to its app over the years would be a huge understatement. Instagram's now more feature-rich than ever with the likes of direct messages, Stories, live streams, etc., and according to a report from The Next Web, there's plenty more that could be introduced soon.

One of the biggest things that's been discovered is a feature called "Regram." Regram is accessible as an icon below posts that show up on your timeline, and as the name suggests, tapping this will re-share that photo or video through your own account – think retweeting a tweet on Twitter. This is something that's been embarrassingly absent from Instagram for far too long, and while third-party solutions do exist for similar functionality, it's exciting to finally have something like this built into the app itself.

Also new is the option to search for and add GIFs to posts you publish to your Story. Swiping to the GIFs panel will showcase ones that are currently trending, and a search bar near the top left lets you narrow down what you're looking for. Once you've found the perfect GIF, you can resize and reposition it wherever you'd like on the photo you're working with.

Other features that were found include a new Close Friends List, the ability to share posts directly to WhatsApp, archive stories, and plenty more.

There's no guarantee as to when or if any of these features will see the light of day, but in any case, you've at least got an idea of what to possibly keep an eye out for over the coming weeks.

