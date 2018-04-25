I've recently begun using Instagram Stories in place of Snapchat, and for the most part, the experience has been a great one. Now, it's going to get even better thanks to a couple new features making their way to the Android app.

The biggest change is the ability to upload multiple photos and videos to Instagram Stories at once. From the page where you usually upload content to Stories, you'll see a new button near the top right of your screen. Tapping this will bring up your gallery of photos/videos, and you can choose up to 10 of them to upload at once.

Once your content is selected, you'll see them lined up at the bottom. Tapping on each photo will bring it into a fullscreen view with options for adding stickers, filters, etc. as you normally would.