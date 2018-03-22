It's no secret that Instagram is the biggest social network for sharing pictures and videos of whatever's going on in your life, but for the last couple years, it's been a hot mess for a lot of users. Instagram made a change to its algorithm in 2016, and rather than showing you posts in the order they were shared, users began seeing photos/videos that Instagram determined you'd like to see.

This change was welcomed with very hostile arms, and after nearly two years of users complaining about this change, Instagram appears to be taking a step back. Per a blog post on Instagram's official press site –

Based on your feedback, we're also making changes to ensure that newer posts are more likely to appear first in feed. With these changes, your feed will feel more fresh, and you won't miss the moments you care about. So if your best friend shares a selfie from her vacation in Australia, it will be waiting for you when you wake up.