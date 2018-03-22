It's no secret that Instagram is the biggest social network for sharing pictures and videos of whatever's going on in your life, but for the last couple years, it's been a hot mess for a lot of users. Instagram made a change to its algorithm in 2016, and rather than showing you posts in the order they were shared, users began seeing photos/videos that Instagram determined you'd like to see.
This change was welcomed with very hostile arms, and after nearly two years of users complaining about this change, Instagram appears to be taking a step back.
Per a blog post on Instagram's official press site –
Based on your feedback, we're also making changes to ensure that newer posts are more likely to appear first in feed. With these changes, your feed will feel more fresh, and you won't miss the moments you care about. So if your best friend shares a selfie from her vacation in Australia, it will be waiting for you when you wake up.
It doesn't sound like Instagram will be reverting completely back to the old chronological-only feed, but progress being made in these regards is exciting to see nonetheless.
Along with this, Instagram also notes that it's testing a "New Posts" button that you can tap to view new posts when refreshing your feed rather than automatically being thrown back to the top of it.
I'm personally ecstatic about this news, but what about you? Is this something you're looking forward to?