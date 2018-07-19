The Instagram app is loaded with all sorts of features these days, one of which is the ability to send direct messages to friends and family members. Thanks to a new update that's rolling out, it'll now be easier to get in touch with friends right away.
Starting today, you'll begin to see a small green icon next to people within Instagram that indicates they're online and actively using the app.
This indicator will be present just about everywhere you go, including your inbox for direct messages and your friends list when sharing a post you see on your main feed.
If you don't want that indicator showing up by your name, you can jump into the new Activity Status section of the app and toggle off the Show Activity Status option.