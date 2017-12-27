Like it or not, recommended posts are now part of your feed.
Throughout December alone, Instagram's made some fairly big updates to its main feed. The middle of the month saw a new option to follow hashtags to keep up to date with trends/topics that you're interested in, and just about a week ago, Instagram started rolling out an in-line comment feature to make it even faster to leave your thoughts on photos/videos.
Now, Instagram is launching a new "Recommended for You" section in your main feed that shows posts from accounts you don't follow that it thinks you'll like. Instagram has made sure this section of posts looks different from regular accounts/hashtags you follow, and TechCrunch says Recommended for You shows between three and five posts at a time.
Instagram's been showing recommended content in the Explore tab for a while now, but this is the first time we've seen the social network push these recommendations into the main feed. You can't permanently remove the recommended posts, but tapping on the three dots and then the "Hide" option will make these disappear until you've gone through all of the new ones from who you're actually following.
It's good that Instagram isn't completely forcing this new feature down users' throats, but we can't imagine this is a change that'll be welcomed with open arms. What are your thoughts on all of this?
Reader comments
This is kind of a disaster as far as I am concerned. If I wanted to see pictures from people I don't follow, I would click on the magnifying glass. If Facebook is pushing this change on Instagram, it must be seeing a decline in user interaction, but crap like this is why many people have gotten away from Facebook in the first place. The junk to good stuff ratio is way down, because they keep pumping in stuff you don't care about to hide the fact that most people aren't really sharing anything anymore.
This is kind of annoying, but fortunately, I haven't seen more than 4 posts in a row like this...and it isn't there every time I open Instagram (which is more than I should be opening it, lol).
And the death of Instagram is upon us
Instagram is just becoming annoying. They're becoming a smaller version of Facebook. Pretty soon, it'll be too bloated too.
I've noticed this and I absolutely hate it.
Twitter rules, FB sucks!
Y u ruin all your apps Facebook? I don't use the fb app since i respect my cpu and battery enough, and keep messenger stuck on version 85 (the good old pre-story days). Does this affect old Instagram versions as well?
Time to close it down.
How about they give me away to see the post of the people I do follow chronologically before you start sticking post from people I don't follow in my feed
Garbage
*sigh* this is one of the reasons why I disliked Twitter and FB...